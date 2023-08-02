How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Atlético Madrid and Real Sociedad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad square off in an all-Spanish affair at Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Mexico, as both teams ramp up their pre-season preparations with only two weeks left until the start of the new season.

Los Rojiblancos fell to a surprise 3-2 defeat to a K-League All-Star XI last mid-week in their first pre-season friendly encounter, but more than held their own in what was viewed as their toughest possible test in pre-season as they ran out 2-1 victors in a hard-fought battle against treble-winners Manchester City in South Korea.

Diego Simeone's side will now make the long trip across the world to America, where they have two more friendlies lined up against La Liga opposition in Real Sociedad and Sevilla.

Sociedad, by comparison, have played three friendlies so far during this off-season, suffering defeats to Osasuna and Sporting CP before securing a 1-0 victory over Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend.

Atlético vs Real Sociedad kick-off time

Date: August 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT Venue: Estadio BBVA Bancomer

The friendly clash between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad will be played at Estadio BBVA Bancomer, Guadalupe, Mexico on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Kick-off is at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Atlético vs Real Sociedad online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will broadcast the game live on TV, while ESPN+, fuboTV, and Sling TV will offer online streaming options available for fans in the United States.

Team news & squads

Atlético team news

Atletico manager Diego Simeone said in his post-match conference that he was satisfied with his side’s performance, but will not get over-enthused by the result against the Champions League winners Manchester City.

Memphis Depay and Yannick Carrasco were on the scoresheet as the two players came off the bench and made the desired impact. The attacking duo could start in this game from the get-go.

The victory against City also saw Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak return to action. He had been out with a spinal problem since April 23rd, and has now fully recovered. Oblak played the first 45 minutes before being taken off at half-time for Ivo Grbic.

Colchoneros No. 1 may as well feature in some capacity here as he looks to build-up his fitness ahead of the new La Liga season. Simeone is facing somewhat of an injury crisis at the back currently, with Jose Maria Gimenez, Reinildo, Nahuel Molina, and Stefan Savic all currently on the treatment table.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Azpilicueta, Soyuncu, Witsel, Mario Hermoso, Javi Galan; De Paul, Koke; Griezmann, Depay, Carrasco

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Grbić, Mestre, Iturbe Defenders: Molina, Giménez, Hermoso, Savic, Azpilicueta, Soyuncu, Galan Midfielders: Koke, De Paul, Lemar, Witsel, Carrasco, Witsel Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Correa

Real Sociedad team news

Unlike Atletico Madrid, Sociedad have been very quiet in the transfer window, with Hamari Traore the only major arrival at the club so far this summer, and the full-back made his debut against Leverkusen last time out.

Former Man City playmaker David Silva said his goodbyes to football as the World Cup winner and four-time Premier League champion announced his retirement after suffering a serious knee injury in pre-season training with Sociedad last month.

Head coach Imanol Alguacil will otherwise have all of his troops at his disposal for this game, and will be expected to put out a strong starting XI capable of going toe-to-toe with Los Rojiblancos, with Japanese attacking sensation Kubo spearheading their attack.

Real Sociedad possible XI: Alex Remiro; Traore, Le Normand, Diego Rico, Aihen Munoz; Merino, Zubeldia, Zubimendi; Kubo, Sadiq, Oyarzabal

Position Players Goalkeepers: Remiro, Fraga Defenders: Traore, Le Normand, Rico, Munoz, Gomez, Sola Midfielders: Merino, Zubeldia, Zubimendi, Mendez, Gonzalez, Marin, Navarro, Turrientes Forwards: Kubo, Sadiq, Oyarzabal, M.A. Cho, Barrenetxea

Head-to-Head Record

Atletico Madrid have a slightly better record in this fixture, winning two of the last five meetings between the two, with Real Sociedad only prevailing once.

Date Match Competition 28/5/23 Atletico Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad La Liga 3/9/22 Real Sociedad 1-1 Atletico Madrid La Liga 23/5/22 Real Sociedad 1-2 Atletico Madrid La Liga 20/1/22 Real Sociedad 2-0 Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey 25/10/21 Atletico Madrid 2-2 Real Sociedad La Liga

