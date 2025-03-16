How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid endured yet another agonising exit at the hands of Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, but Diego Simeone's side must now shift their focus back to La Liga's heated title race as they take on table-toppers Barcelona this Sunday.

Conor Gallagher wasted no time putting Atletico Madrid on level terms in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 showdown against city rivals Real Madrid, netting an equalizer within 30 seconds. However, Los Rojiblancos ultimately fell short in a dramatic penalty shootout, with Julian Alvarez seeing his spot-kick ruled out by VAR as Los Blancos advanced.

Atletico endured another bitter setback last weekend, succumbing to a 2-1 defeat against Getafe in yet another Madrid derby, as two late strikes from Mauro Arambarri flipped the game on its head at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Meanwhile, Hansi Flick's Barcelona were sidelined from La Liga action after their scheduled clash against Osasuna at the Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys was postponed due to the sudden passing of first-team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia at the team hotel on matchday.

Barca remain in pole position atop the La Liga standings, but they could find themselves trailing Real Madrid by the time they kick off if Los Blancos avoid defeat against Villarreal on Saturday. In midweek, Barcelona secured their place in the Champions League quarter-finals with a commanding 3-1 triumph over Benfica.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

The match will be shown live on Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and DirecTV Stream in the United States.

La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will be played at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT on Sunday, March 16, in the US.

Heading into this crucial showdown, Atletico Madrid will be without the services of Angel Correa, who saw red late on in last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Getafe. Koke remains a doubt, while Rodrigo De Paul will undergo further assessment after picking up a knock against Los Blancos, though the Argentine is expected to be fit in time.

Nahuel Molina could be the only change from the side that started the Champions League clash, likely replacing Marcos Llorente, while Conor Gallagher looks set to retain his spot in midfield.

On the visitor's side, both Marc Bernal and Marc-Andre ter Stegen remain sidelined with long-term knee issues, but Andreas Christensen has returned to full fitness and could be included in the squad. Flick faces some selection dilemmas, particularly in central defence, where Inigo Martinez may be the one to make way. In midfield, Dani Olmo could be preferred over Gavi in the playmaker role.

Up front, the attacking trio of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski are expected to lead the charge once again, while Frenkie de Jong is likely to get the nod ahead of Marc Casado. With a wealth of quality options on the bench, Barcelona will have plenty of firepower at their disposal for this high-stakes clash in the title race.

