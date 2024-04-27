Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will be looking to return to winning ways after suffering back-to-back defeats when they host Athletic Bilbao at Civitas Metropolitano on Saturday night for a huge top-four decider in La Liga.

Diego Simeone's side currently sit fourth in the Spanish top-flight table, three points clear of fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao, with the two clubs seemingly in a direct battle for a Champions League ticket.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club kick-off time

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Civitas Metropolitano

La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club will be played at the Civitas Metropolitano. It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and fans can also follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico Madrid will be unable to call upon the likes of Marcos Paulo, Gabriel Paulista, Thomas Lemar and Memphis Depay on Saturday, with the injured quartet continuing their respective spells on the sidelines.

Marcos Llorente is back in contention after serving his suspension against Alaves, however, starting defender Stefan Savic will now have to sit out this weekend due to yellow card accumulation.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Witsel, Gimenez, Azpilicueta; Molina, De Paul, Koke, Llorente, Lino; Griezmann, Correa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Moldovan Defenders: Gimenez, Savic, Witsel, Paulista, Reinildo, Molina, Azpilicueta Midfielders: De Paul, Llorente, Vermeeren, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Riquelme, Correa, Paulo

Athletic Club team news

Athletic Club are a bit short-handed in the defensive department for their trip to Madrid, with Aitor Paredes and Yuri Berchiche missing through injury, while Oscar de Marcos is suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

Athletic Club possible XI: Simon; Yeray, Vivian, Paredes, Lekue; Ruiz de Galarreta, Benat; I Williams, Sancet, N Williams; Guruzeta

Position Players Goalkeepers: Simon, Agirrezabala Defenders: Vivian, Paredes, De Alneniz, Lekue, De Marcos Midfielders: Vesga, De Galarreta, Prados, D. Garcia, Sancet, Gomez, Berenguer Forwards: Berenguer, I. Williams, Muniain, N. Williams, Villalibre, R. Garcia, Guruzeta, Ares

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 1, 2024 Atletico Madrid 0-3 Athletic Bilbao Copa del Rey February 7, 2024 Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey December 16, 2023 Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Atletico Madrid La Liga February 19, 2023 Atletico Madrid 1-0 Athletic Bilbao La Liga October 15, 2022 Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Atletico Madrid La Liga

