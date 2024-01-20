This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Atlas vs Tijuana: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

Abhinav Sharma
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio Jalisco
team-logo
Watch on Fubo
Xolos de Tijuana vs Tigres Apertura 2023Getty
Liga MXAtlas vs TijuanaAtlasTijuana

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atlas and Tijuana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlas and Tijuana will lock horns at Estadio Jalisco as Liga MX Clausura 2024 matchday two action continues on Saturday night.

The Xolos went toe-to-toe for large parts of their Clausura 2024 opener against a slightly under-strength Club America side at Estadio Caliente last Sunday but were undone by two late goals from Salvador Reyes. As for Atlas, the hosts got pipped 2-1 at Estadio Victoria Aguascalientes by a subpar Necaxa side last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details and more.

Atlas vs Tijuana kick-off time

Date:Saturday, January 20, 2024
Kick-off time:10:10 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Jalisco

Atlas will welcome Tijuana at the Estadio Jalisco on Saturday, January 20, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 10:10 pm ET / 7:10 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Atlas vs Tijuana online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here

The game is available to watch and stream live through Fubo, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Atlas team news

Not only did Atlas lose their opening Clausura match against lacklustre Necaxa, but head coach Benat San Jose will now be unable to call upon his key men for the visit of Tijuana after both Aldo Rocha and Christopher Tejo foolishly picked up red cards last time out.

Brian Lozano (knee) and Mauro Manotas (ACL) are long-term absentees, and are not expected to return until after April this year.

Atlas possible XI: Vargas; Murillo, Aguirre, Robles, Nervo, Lozano; Zumaque, Zaldivar, Marquez; Caicedo, Aguirre

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Vargas, Hernández
Defenders:Santamaría, Reyes, Nervo, Domínguez, Aguirre, Lozano, Robles
Midfielders:Murillo, García, Zapata, Fulgencio, Márquez, Rocha, Zaldívar, Ortega
Forwards:Caicedo, Solari, Manotas, Aguirre, Trejo

Tijuana team news

The visitors are free from injuries with all players available for selection. Carlos Gonzalez was in excellent form in front of goal for Tijuana in the Apertura phase, scoring nine goals in 16 games, and the Paraguayan striker will be looking to open his account for the Clausura season here.

Tijuana possible XI: Rodriguez; Barbosa, Balanta, Diaz, Contreras; Rivera; Rodriguez, Madrigal, Castaneda, Martinez; Gonzalez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Corona, Rodríguez, Díaz
Defenders:Díaz, Gómez, Balanta, Barbosa, Rak, Fernández, Parra, Mejía, Godinez
Midfielders:Alvarez, Valenzuela, Rodríguez, Rivera, Blanco, Ortíz, Castañeda, Martínez, Corona, Armenta, Madrigal, Contreras, Tona
Forwards:Gonzalez, Castillo, Zúñiga, Hernandez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
30/10/23Tijuana 2-0 AtlasLiga MX Apertura
04/03/23Tijuana 1-1 AtlasLiga MX Clausura
27/07/22Atlas 1-2 TijuanaLiga MX Apertura
26/02/22Tijuana 2-0 AtlasLiga MX Clausura
29/10/21Atlas 0-2 TijuanaLiga MX Apertura

Useful links

Advertisement