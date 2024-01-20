Atlas vs Tijuana: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atlas and Tijuana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlas and Tijuana will lock horns at Estadio Jalisco as Liga MX Clausura 2024 matchday two action continues on Saturday night.

The Xolos went toe-to-toe for large parts of their Clausura 2024 opener against a slightly under-strength Club America side at Estadio Caliente last Sunday but were undone by two late goals from Salvador Reyes. As for Atlas, the hosts got pipped 2-1 at Estadio Victoria Aguascalientes by a subpar Necaxa side last time out.

Atlas vs Tijuana kick-off time

Date: Saturday, January 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:10 pm ET Venue: Estadio Jalisco

Atlas will welcome Tijuana at the Estadio Jalisco on Saturday, January 20, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 10:10 pm ET / 7:10 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Atlas vs Tijuana online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream live through Fubo, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Atlas team news

Not only did Atlas lose their opening Clausura match against lacklustre Necaxa, but head coach Benat San Jose will now be unable to call upon his key men for the visit of Tijuana after both Aldo Rocha and Christopher Tejo foolishly picked up red cards last time out.

Brian Lozano (knee) and Mauro Manotas (ACL) are long-term absentees, and are not expected to return until after April this year.

Atlas possible XI: Vargas; Murillo, Aguirre, Robles, Nervo, Lozano; Zumaque, Zaldivar, Marquez; Caicedo, Aguirre

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vargas, Hernández Defenders: Santamaría, Reyes, Nervo, Domínguez, Aguirre, Lozano, Robles Midfielders: Murillo, García, Zapata, Fulgencio, Márquez, Rocha, Zaldívar, Ortega Forwards: Caicedo, Solari, Manotas, Aguirre, Trejo

Tijuana team news

The visitors are free from injuries with all players available for selection. Carlos Gonzalez was in excellent form in front of goal for Tijuana in the Apertura phase, scoring nine goals in 16 games, and the Paraguayan striker will be looking to open his account for the Clausura season here.

Tijuana possible XI: Rodriguez; Barbosa, Balanta, Diaz, Contreras; Rivera; Rodriguez, Madrigal, Castaneda, Martinez; Gonzalez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Corona, Rodríguez, Díaz Defenders: Díaz, Gómez, Balanta, Barbosa, Rak, Fernández, Parra, Mejía, Godinez Midfielders: Alvarez, Valenzuela, Rodríguez, Rivera, Blanco, Ortíz, Castañeda, Martínez, Corona, Armenta, Madrigal, Contreras, Tona Forwards: Gonzalez, Castillo, Zúñiga, Hernandez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/10/23 Tijuana 2-0 Atlas Liga MX Apertura 04/03/23 Tijuana 1-1 Atlas Liga MX Clausura 27/07/22 Atlas 1-2 Tijuana Liga MX Apertura 26/02/22 Tijuana 2-0 Atlas Liga MX Clausura 29/10/21 Atlas 0-2 Tijuana Liga MX Apertura

