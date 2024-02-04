Atlas vs Santos Laguna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atlas and Santos Laguna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlas will take on Santos Laguna in the Liga MX fixture at the Estadio Jalisco on Sunday. Atlas and Benat San Jose marked the start of the Clausura 2024 season with a disappointing 2-1 loss against Necaxa on the road.

Marginal improvement in their performance was noted as they held Club Tijuana to a goalless draw at home, before securing their first win of the season against FC Juarez (2-1) despite going down to nine men. However, they fell to a 4-3 loss to Pachuca last time out.

Santos Laguna, meanwhile, have yet to record a first Clausura win this season. Since the start of the 2024 Clausura race, coach Repetto's men lost twice and shared the spoils on one occasion.

Atlas vs Santos Laguna kick-off time

Date: Sunday, February 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm ET/4 pm PT Venue: Estadio Jalisco

The Liga MX match between Atlas and Santos Laguna will be played at the Estadio Jalisco on Sunday, February 4, 2024, with kick-off at 7 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Atlas vs Santos Laguna online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and TUDN in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Atlas team news

Atlas head coach Benat San Jose will be without the services of his two influential stars: Jordy Caicedo and Mateo Garcia. The duo picked up red cards in the encounter against Juarez at Estadio Hidalgo last week, thus they will miss the Santos Laguna game on Sunday.

Jhon Murillo (muscle), Juan Zapata (hamstring), Luis Ricardo Reyes (thigh), Mauro Manotas (ACL), and Brian Lozano (knee surgery) all remain sidelined due to respective injury issues.

Atlas predicted XI: Vargas; Aguirre, Santamaria, Nervo, Lozano; Marquez, Rocha; Murillo, Aguirre, Fulgencio; Solari

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vargas, Hernandez, Nervo Defenders: G. Aguirre, Robles, Reyes, J. Lozano, Abella, Dominguez Midfielders: Rocha, Zaldivar, Marquez, Zapata, Martinez, B. Lozano, Solari Forwards: E. Aguirre, Trejo, Guzman

Santos Laguna team news

Unlike their counterparts, Santos Laguna have no fresh injury concerns hampering their preparations for the fifth round of the Clausura.

Santos Laguna predicted XI: Lopez; Doria, Prieto, Nunez, Govea; Cervantes, Aquino, Gonzalez, Medina; Carrillo, Preciado

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acevedo, Holguin, Lajud, Garcia Defenders: Amione, Dória, Núñez, Loroña, López, Rodríguez, Govea Midfielders: Aquino, Carrillo, Vergara, Fagúndez, Cervantes, Medina, Lopez, Prieto Forwards: Muñoz, Preciado, Sordo, Ocejo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/01/24 Atlas 0-0 Santos Laguna Europe Friendlies 14/07/23 Santos Laguna 0-0 Atlas Mexico Liga MX 27/01/23 Atlas 2-2 Santos Laguna Mexico Clausura 13/12/22 Atlas 0-0 Santos Laguna America Friendlies 01/08/22 Santos Laguna 1-0 Atlas Mexico Apertura

