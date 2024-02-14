Atlas vs Pumas UNAM: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atlas and Pumas UNAM, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wednesday's Liga MX Clausura action sees Pumas UNAM doing battle with Atlas. A close game is expected to be in order with little looking like separating the sides.

Pumas performed well over the Apertura phase, defying all expectations to finish fourth in the regular table. Finishing in the top 8 once again in the Clausura would rank as good going for the side, and they look on course to achieve that this season.

The UNAM, who dispatched Puebla 3-0 at home in their last Clausura 2024 encounter, currently sit sixth in the Clausura table with 11 points, having registered three wins, two draws, and only one loss in six games so far.

Atlas, meanwhile, continued their inconsistent ways, as they fell to a meek 2-0 loss to Mazatlan last time out, which followed a stellar 2-0 win over Santos Laguna on February 5. The hosts' are currently in tenth place with just seven points to their name after six rounds.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atlas vs Pumas UNAM kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Jalisco

The match will be played at the Olimpico Universitario Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, with kick-off at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Atlas vs Club Pumas UNAM online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and TUDN in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atlas team news

Not only did Atlas lose their last match without putting much of a fight up against lowly Mazatlan, but coach Benat San Jose will now be forced to make do without the services of defender Anderson Santamaria, who picked up a silly red card for taking out the last man early in the second half and will serve his suspension here.

Atlas predicted XI: Vargas; Aguirre, Reyes, Nervo, Lozano; Rocha, Marquez, Solari, Garcia; Fulgencio, Aguirre

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vargas, Hernández Defenders: Santamaría, Reyes, Nervo, Domínguez, Aguirre, Lozano, Robles Midfielders: Murillo, García, Lozano, Zapata, Fulgencio, Márquez, Rocha, Zaldívar, Ortega Forwards: Caicedo, Solari, Aguirre, Manotas, Trejo, Rodríguez

Pumas UNAM team news

The injury situation hasn't changed much for Pumas UNAM in recent weeks. César Huerta (unknown) picked up a fresh injury in training last week, and remains a major doubt for Wednesday's clash, while Jesus Molina (knee), Cristian Tabo (muscle), and Rogelio Funes Mori (chest) are all definitely out for several weeks.

Pumas UNAM predicted XI: Gonzalez; Magallan, Aldrete, Natan, Bennevenedo; Rivas, Caicedo; Huerta, Quispe, Salvio; Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: González, Alcalá, Paul Defenders: Magallán, Silva, Monroy, Ergas, Aldrete, Bennevendo, Galindo Midfielders: Quispe, Salvio, Huerta, Suárez, Caicedo, Rivas, Trigos, Molina, Lopez, Gutiérrez, Carreón, Caseres Forwards: Funes Mori, Martínez, Tabó, Ávila, Rey Castellanos

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/05/23 Pumas UNAM 3-0 Atlas Liga MX Apertura 02/05/23 Pumas UNAM 2-2 Atlas Liga MX Clausura 09/04/22 Atlas 0-0 Pumas UNAM Liga MX Apertura 02/21/22 Atlas 0-0 Pumas UNAM Liga MX Clausura 12/06/21 Atlas 0-1 Pumas UNAM Liga MX Apertura

Useful links