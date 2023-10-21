Atlas vs Mazatlan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atlas and Mazatlan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After back-to-back losses prior to the international break, Atlas will look to get back on track when they welcome second-from-bottom Mazatlan to the Jalisco Stadium on Friday in the matchday 13 of Liga MX Apertura phase.

The Red and Blacks would have been eagerly awaiting the end of the October international break as they sought vindication following a 4-1 humiliation in the Clasico Tapatio against arch-rivals Chivas.

With that defeat, La Furia dropped out of the play-off places as they currently sit eleventh in the Liga MX Apertura standings with 15 points, recording four wins, three draws, and four losses. Thus, it's essential for Benjamin Mora's troops to pick themselves up and return to winning ways sooner rather than later.

Like Atlas, Mazatlan couldn’t get anything out of their last league game as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of table-toppers Club America on October 6. Ismael Rescalvo's side have once again struggled to get going this season as they languish second last in the table with just 10 points after 12 rounds.

Atlas vs Mazatlan kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET Venue: Jalisco Stadium

The Liga MX match between Atlas and Mazatlan will be played at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.

It will kick off at 9 pm ET on October 20, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Atlas vs Mazatlan online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through TUDN, and Fubo, while fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Atlas team news

Atlas boss Benjamin Mora has no fresh injury concerns to cope with, and will virtually have a full-strength squad at his disposal, with central midfielder Edyairth Ortega being the only absentee as he continues to serve a doping ban.

Summer signing Brian Lozano and centre-back Anderson Santamaria were both out of action for Atlas since late August with respective thigh issues, they marked their injury returns in the 4-1 defeat to Chivas last time out.

Atlas possible XI: Vargas; Abella, Nervo, G. Aguirre, Reyes; Garcia, Rocha, Marquez; Solari, Caicedo, Guzman.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vargas, Hernandez, Nervo Defenders: G. Aguirre, Robles, Reyes, J. Lozano, Abella, Dominguez Midfielders: Rocha, Zaldivar, Marquez, Zapata, Ortega, Martinez, B. Lozano, Garcia, Solari Forwards: Caicedo, E. Aguirre, Manotas, Trejo, Guzman

Mazatlan team news

Mazatlan boss Ismael Rescalvo will once again be without the services of skipper Nestor Vidrio (hamstring) and winger Andres Montana (foot) due to respective injury concerns, while defensive midfielder Roberto Meraz has missed the last 18 games due to a long-term ACL injury, and is not expected to be back anytime soon.

Mazatlan possible XI: Gonzalez; Maduena, Almada, Olivas, Venegas; Flores, Intriago; Barcenas, Amarilla, Colman; Loba.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gutierrez, Velez Defenders: Colula, Almada, Olivas, Diaz, Madueña, Moreno, Alvarado, Venegas Midfielders: Flores, Intriago, Colman, Esquivel Forwards: Benedetti, Loba, Barcenas, Bello, Amarilla, Villegas, Lastra, Zárate

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13/1/23 Atlas 2-1 Mazatlan Liga MX Clausura 21/12/22 Atlas 2-1 Mazatlan Club Friendly 8/9/22 Mazatlan 1-0 Atlas Liga MX Apertura 15/4/22 Atlas 1-2 Mazatlan Liga MX Clausura 16/10/21 Mazatlan 1-0 Atlas Liga MX Apertura

