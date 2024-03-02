This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Atlas vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atlas and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Defending champions Club America will be aiming to stretch their unbeaten run in Liga MX to three matches when they travel to Estadio Jalisco to face struggling Atlas on Saturday.

Atlas' winless streak was extended to four games after they played out a 1-1 draw against fifth-placed Tigres UANL last Sunday.

Club America, meanwhile, returned to winning ways in Liga MX after beating high-flying Cruz Azul 1-0 over the weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atlas vs CF America kick-off time

Date:Saturday, March 2, 2024
Kick-off time:10:10 pm ET/8:10 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Jalisco

Atlas and Club America will square off at the Estadio Jalisco on Saturday, March 2, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 10:10 pm ET / 7:10 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Atlas vs CF America online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture between Atlas and Club America will be available to watch on Fubo and TUDN in the US.

For live updates, viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atlas team news

Atlas head coach Benat San Jose will be unable to call upon the services of Mauro Manotas (ACL), Juan Zapata (hamstring), and Brian Lozano (knee) for this game due to various injury concerns.

Atlas predicted XI: Vargas; Aguirre, Reyes, Nervo, Lozano; Rocha, Marquez, Solari, Garcia; Fulgencio, Aguirre

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Vargas, Hernández
Defenders:Santamaría, Reyes, Nervo, Domínguez, Aguirre, Lozano, Robles
Midfielders:Murillo, García, Lozano, Zapata, Fulgencio, Márquez, Rocha, Zaldívar, Ortega
Forwards:Caicedo, Solari, Aguirre, Manotas, Trejo, Rodríguez

CF America team news

Club America's Paraguayan midfielder Richard Sanchez will be sidelined from the fixture due to an unknown injury, while Emilio Lara is confined to the treatment room due to a leg injury.

Club America predicted XI: Malagon; Calderon, Reyes, Juarez, Lichnovsky; Valdes, dos Santos, Reyes, Fidalgo; Quinones, Martin

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Malagon, Jimenez, Palestina
Defenders:I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun
Midfielders:Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, Zendejas, Suarez
Forwards:Quinones, Martin, J. Rodriguez, Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
21/08/23Club America 1-1 AtlasMexico Liga MX
18/08/23Atlas 0-0 Club AmericaMexico Liga MX
26/02/23Atlas 2-2 Club AmericaMexico Clausura
03/07/22Club America 0-0 AtlasMexico Apertura
23/01/22Club America 0-2 AtlasMexico Clausura

Useful links

