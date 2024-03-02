Atlas vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atlas and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Defending champions Club America will be aiming to stretch their unbeaten run in Liga MX to three matches when they travel to Estadio Jalisco to face struggling Atlas on Saturday.

Atlas' winless streak was extended to four games after they played out a 1-1 draw against fifth-placed Tigres UANL last Sunday.

Club America, meanwhile, returned to winning ways in Liga MX after beating high-flying Cruz Azul 1-0 over the weekend.

Atlas vs CF America kick-off time

Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:10 pm ET/8:10 pm PT Venue: Estadio Jalisco

Atlas and Club America will square off at the Estadio Jalisco on Saturday, March 2, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 10:10 pm ET / 7:10 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Atlas vs CF America online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture between Atlas and Club America will be available to watch on Fubo and TUDN in the US.

Team news & squads

Atlas team news

Atlas head coach Benat San Jose will be unable to call upon the services of Mauro Manotas (ACL), Juan Zapata (hamstring), and Brian Lozano (knee) for this game due to various injury concerns.

Atlas predicted XI: Vargas; Aguirre, Reyes, Nervo, Lozano; Rocha, Marquez, Solari, Garcia; Fulgencio, Aguirre

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vargas, Hernández Defenders: Santamaría, Reyes, Nervo, Domínguez, Aguirre, Lozano, Robles Midfielders: Murillo, García, Lozano, Zapata, Fulgencio, Márquez, Rocha, Zaldívar, Ortega Forwards: Caicedo, Solari, Aguirre, Manotas, Trejo, Rodríguez

CF America team news

Club America's Paraguayan midfielder Richard Sanchez will be sidelined from the fixture due to an unknown injury, while Emilio Lara is confined to the treatment room due to a leg injury.

Club America predicted XI: Malagon; Calderon, Reyes, Juarez, Lichnovsky; Valdes, dos Santos, Reyes, Fidalgo; Quinones, Martin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez, Palestina Defenders: I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, Zendejas, Suarez Forwards: Quinones, Martin, J. Rodriguez, Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/08/23 Club America 1-1 Atlas Mexico Liga MX 18/08/23 Atlas 0-0 Club America Mexico Liga MX 26/02/23 Atlas 2-2 Club America Mexico Clausura 03/07/22 Club America 0-0 Atlas Mexico Apertura 23/01/22 Club America 0-2 Atlas Mexico Clausura

