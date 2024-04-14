This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Liga MX
Estadio Jalisco
Abhinav Sharma

Atlas vs Atletico San Luis: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atlas and Atletico de San Luis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Estadio Jalisco will host the thrilling Liga MX outing between Atlas and Atletico San Luis, with both teams looking for the win to close in on the play-in spots.

Both sides have had a less-than-ideal 2024 Clausura campaign, with the hosts currently sitting in 16th place in the Conference standings while the visitors are 14th, just two points off 12th-placed Santos Laguna in the final reclassification spot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atlas vs Atletico de San Luis kick-off time

Date:Sunday, April 14, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Jalisco

Atlas and Atletico San Luis will square off at the Estadio Jalisco on Sunday, April 14, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Atlas vs Atletico de San Luis online - TV channels & live streams

ViX+Watch here

The Liga MX fixture will be available to watch on ViX+ in the US. Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atlas team news

Atlas head coach Benat San Jose will be unable to call upon the services of Gaddi Aguirre (hamstring), Mauro Manotas (ACL), and Brian Lozano (knee) for this game due to various injury concerns, although the latter is close to returning to full training.

Atlas possible XI: Vargas; Reyes, Nervo, Robles, Dominguez; Marquez, de Alba; Rocha, Murillo, Aguirre; Garcia

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Vargas, Hernández
Defenders:Santamaría, Reyes, Nervo, Domínguez, Aguirre, Lozano, Robles
Midfielders:Murillo, García, Lozano, Zapata, Fulgencio, Márquez, Rocha, Zaldívar, Ortega
Forwards:Caicedo, Solari, Aguirre, Manotas, Trejo, Rodríguez

Atletico San Luis team news

Andres Iniestra and Léo Bonatini are doubts with a meniscus and leg issue, respectively. Vitinho (unknown) and Óscar Macías (metatarsal fracture) are fresh injury concerns, with no clear return date yet.

San Luis possible XI: Rodriguez; Moreno, Dominguez, Bilbao, Cruz; Castro, Dourado, Guemez; Sanabria, Boli, Galdames

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lopez, Sanchez, Urtiaga
Defenders:Bilbao, Dominguez, Silva, Aguila, Sanabria, Cruz, Chavez
Midfielders:Dourado, Guemez, Iniestra, Salles-Lamonge, Castro, Macias, Villal, Phillipe, Klimowicz, Grimm, Vitinho, Damm, Galdames
Forwards:Bonatini, Boli, Gonzalez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
04/09/23Atletico San Luis 2-0 AtlasMexico Liga MX
30/04/23Atletico San Luis 0-0 AtlasMexico Liga MX
12/09/22Atlas 1-3 Atletico San LuisMexico Apertura
15/01/22Atlas 1-0 Atletico San LuisMexico Clausura
25/10/21Atletico San Luis 2-6 AtlasMexico Apertura

Useful links

