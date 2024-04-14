Atlas vs Atletico San Luis: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Estadio Jalisco will host the thrilling Liga MX outing between Atlas and Atletico San Luis, with both teams looking for the win to close in on the play-in spots.
Both sides have had a less-than-ideal 2024 Clausura campaign, with the hosts currently sitting in 16th place in the Conference standings while the visitors are 14th, just two points off 12th-placed Santos Laguna in the final reclassification spot.
Atlas vs Atletico de San Luis kick-off time
|Date:
|Sunday, April 14, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm ET/5 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Jalisco
Atlas and Atletico San Luis will square off at the Estadio Jalisco on Sunday, April 14, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Atlas vs Atletico de San Luis online - TV channels & live streams
The Liga MX fixture will be available to watch on ViX+ in the US. Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates.
Team news & squads
Atlas team news
Atlas head coach Benat San Jose will be unable to call upon the services of Gaddi Aguirre (hamstring), Mauro Manotas (ACL), and Brian Lozano (knee) for this game due to various injury concerns, although the latter is close to returning to full training.
Atlas possible XI: Vargas; Reyes, Nervo, Robles, Dominguez; Marquez, de Alba; Rocha, Murillo, Aguirre; Garcia
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vargas, Hernández
|Defenders:
|Santamaría, Reyes, Nervo, Domínguez, Aguirre, Lozano, Robles
|Midfielders:
|Murillo, García, Lozano, Zapata, Fulgencio, Márquez, Rocha, Zaldívar, Ortega
|Forwards:
|Caicedo, Solari, Aguirre, Manotas, Trejo, Rodríguez
Atletico San Luis team news
Andres Iniestra and Léo Bonatini are doubts with a meniscus and leg issue, respectively. Vitinho (unknown) and Óscar Macías (metatarsal fracture) are fresh injury concerns, with no clear return date yet.
San Luis possible XI: Rodriguez; Moreno, Dominguez, Bilbao, Cruz; Castro, Dourado, Guemez; Sanabria, Boli, Galdames
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lopez, Sanchez, Urtiaga
|Defenders:
|Bilbao, Dominguez, Silva, Aguila, Sanabria, Cruz, Chavez
|Midfielders:
|Dourado, Guemez, Iniestra, Salles-Lamonge, Castro, Macias, Villal, Phillipe, Klimowicz, Grimm, Vitinho, Damm, Galdames
|Forwards:
|Bonatini, Boli, Gonzalez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|04/09/23
|Atletico San Luis 2-0 Atlas
|Mexico Liga MX
|30/04/23
|Atletico San Luis 0-0 Atlas
|Mexico Liga MX
|12/09/22
|Atlas 1-3 Atletico San Luis
|Mexico Apertura
|15/01/22
|Atlas 1-0 Atletico San Luis
|Mexico Clausura
|25/10/21
|Atletico San Luis 2-6 Atlas
|Mexico Apertura