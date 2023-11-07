Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS playoffs game today

How to watch the MLS match between Atlanta United and Columbus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlanta United welcome Columbus Crew to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in game two of their best-of-three MLS Cup playoff series on Tuesday night, knowing they need to win this one at all costs in order to force a third and decisive game.

The Five Stripes return to the playoffs after a four-year exile didn’t quite go to plan as the Crew flexed their muscles in game one at Lower.com Field, winning 2-0 last Wednesday night.

But it will be a different dynamic in game two in front of a packed Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and with Atlanta United's best player, Thiago Almada, back in the mix.

Will the hosts win to keep their East Conference semi-final hopes alive, or will the Crew seal qualification to the next round with a sweep away from home?

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew kick-off time

Date: Tuesday November 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 7 :00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta United will face Columbus at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the fixture set to start at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT in the United States (US).

How to watch Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS playoff fixture will be available to stream on Apple TV. Fans who can't watch the match can follow live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

In a huge boost, Atlanta United will have attacking midfielder Thiago Almada back from a red-card suspension for this critical encounter. Osvaldo Alonso is questionable due to a sore leg, Tyler Wolff has a thigh issue, while Machop Chol is out for the season due to an injured hamstring.

Star striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is in the running for MLS Newcomer of the Year, scoring 17 goals in the regular season. He wasn't at the races in the first leg, and would be eager to find the net here.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Hernandez, Robinson, Wiley; Mosquera, Rossetto, Almada; Etienne, Giakoumakis, Berry

Position Players Goalkeepers: Diop, Guzan, Westberg Defenders: Robinson, Abram, Purata, Cobb, Wiley, Lennon, Hernandez Midfielders: Sosa, Muyumba, Sejdic, Rossetto, Fortune Forwards: Lobjanidze, Etienne Jr, Berry, Silva, Giakoumakis, Mosquera, Thiare

Columbus Crew team news

Diego Rossi played for Columbus Crew in match one of this series despite previously dealing with a sore thigh, which means the Crew have an almost clean injury list - except for Will Sands' long-term knee problem - ahead of game two.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Gressel, Nagbe, Morris, Yeboah; Rossi, Hernandez, Matan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Scott, Bush Defenders: Vallecilla, Chaberka, Moreira, Camacho, Quinton, Williams, Amundsen, Medranda, Farsi Midfielders: Morris, Nagbe, Zawadki, Parente, Gressel Forwards: Hernandez, Yeboah, Matan, Ramirez, Molino, Arfsten, Rusell-Rowe

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 2/11/23 Columbus 2-0 Atlanta United MLS 8/10/23 Atlanta United 1-1 Columbus MLS 26/3/23 Columbus 6-1 Atlanta United MLS 22/8/22 Columbus 2-2 Atlanta United MLS 29/5/22 Atlanta United 1-2 Columbus MLS

Useful links