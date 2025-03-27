How to watch Houston Astros vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news, start time

How to watch the MLB Opening Day game between the Astros and the Mets, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The New York Mets are riding a wave of heightened expectations after making their first National League Championship appearance in nearly a decade. Coming off an 89-win campaign that saw them fall just two victories short of a World Series berth—their first since 2015—this season carries even more weight.

A major reason for that optimism is the arrival of Juan Soto, who became the crown jewel of the offseason when owner Steve Cohen lured him away from the Yankees. The 26-year-old superstar inked a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million contract, the richest deal in MLB history.

With Soto now anchoring the lineup alongside National League MVP runner-up Francisco Lindor and slugger Pete Alonso, the Mets boast one of the most formidable batting orders in baseball. Alonso, who re-signed on a two-year, $54 million deal, holds a player opt-out after the 2025 season, adding another layer of intrigue to New York’s long-term outlook.

The Houston Astros once again proved their dominance in the AL West last season, edging out the Seattle Mariners and reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers to clinch their fourth straight division title—and their seventh in the last eight years. However, this offseason brought significant roster shake-ups as the club reshaped its core.

The biggest move came when Kyle Tucker was sent to the Chicago Cubs, a decision driven by the front office’s realization that retaining him beyond his looming free agency wasn’t financially feasible.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Astros vs New York Mets MLB Opening Day game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Houston Astros vs New York Mets MLB Opening Day game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SNY, SCHN

SNY, SCHN Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Houston Astros vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch time

The Astros will take on the Mets in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT, at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.

Date Thursday, March 27, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT Venue Minute Maid Park Location Houston, TX

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Houston Astros vs New York Mets team news, injury reports & key players

Houston Astros team news

The Houston Astros enter 2025 with one burning question—has their golden era run its course? While Jose Altuve remains a cornerstone of the franchise, much of the core that delivered multiple World Series titles has moved on. The biggest departure was Kyle Tucker, who was shipped off to the Chicago Cubs in a major offseason trade.

That said, Houston still has plenty of firepower, especially with Yordan Alvarez in the heart of the lineup. The slugger put up elite numbers last season, blasting 35 homers and driving in 86 runs.

On the mound, the Astros turn to Framber Valdez, who will need to set the tone for the rotation. The left-hander was excellent last year, finishing with a 15-7 record and a 2.91 ERA. He also looked sharp in spring training, going 2-0 with a 3.45 ERA. At the back end of the bullpen, Josh Hader will handle closing duties, and if the Astros can get the lead late, expect them to call upon their high-priced closer to slam the door.

New York Mets team news

The Juan Soto era has officially begun in Queens, and with the amount of money invested in this roster, anything less than a World Series push would be a significant letdown. Lindor, Soto, Alonso, and Mark Vientos form a daunting top four in the lineup, but the elephant in the room is the pitching staff. While the Mets have spent lavishly on their offense, they may have overlooked their starting rotation—raising concerns that they could be a team forced to win high-scoring battles night after night.

Injuries have already hit hard, with catcher Francisco Álvarez sidelined for at least a couple more weeks after fracturing his left hamate bone in early March. Meanwhile, the Mets are handing the ball to Clay Holmes for the season opener—a move that doesn’t exactly scream long-term stability at the top of the rotation. Holmes, who spent last year with the Yankees, went 3-5 with a 3.14 ERA. However, he showed promise in spring training, posting a 1-1 record with a 0.93 ERA.

Mets Injury Report: Christian Scott: 60 Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60 Day IL (elbow), Nick Madrigal: 60 Day IL (shoulder)

Houston Astros vs New York Mets series info & projected starting pitchers

Game 1

Date Thursday, March 27 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Astros) Framber Valdez Starting Pitcher (Mets) Clay Holmes TV Channel SCHN and SNY Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Friday, March 28 First-Pitch Time 8:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Astros) H. Brown Starting Pitcher (Mets) T. Megill TV Channel SCHN, SNY, Apple TV+ Livestream Fubo, Apple TV+

Game 3

Date Saturday, March 29 First-Pitch Time 7:15 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Astros) S. Arrighetti Starting Pitcher (Mets) G. Canning TV Channel FOX Livestream Fubo

