How to watch and listen to today’s Houston Astros vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

The Houston Astros host the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 29, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET, to begin a three-game series.
The Astros have a 55-50 overall record and a 30-22 record at home. They have performed particularly well in games where they score eight or more hits, going 43-26 in those matches.
The Pirates have proven successful in the field, as evidenced by their 53-52 overall record and 27-26 road record. Their team ERA of 3.83 is sixth-best in the National League.
This season's first match between these teams will take place on Monday.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Houston Astros vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Houston Astros vs Pittsburgh Pirates on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: SCHN
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Houston Astros vs Pittsburgh Pirates
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Houston Astros vs Pittsburgh Pirates Date and First-Pitch time
Houston Astros will take on Pittsburgh Pirates in a highly anticipated MLB game on July 29, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET, at Minute Maid Park, in Houston, TX, USA.
|Date
|July 29, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Minute Maid Park
|Location
|Houston, TX
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Houston Astros vs Pittsburgh Pirates team news
Houston Astros team news
Yordan Alvarez, who has 20 home runs, two triples, 25 doubles, and 54 RBIs, has been an important member of the Astros.
Over the past ten games, Jeremy Pena has also been playing well, going 14-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs, and six RBIs.
Houston Astros injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Kyle Tucker
|RF
|Shin
|10-Day IL
|Justin Verlander
|SP
|Neck
|15-Day IL
Pittsburgh Pirates team news
For the Pirates, Connor Joe has produced 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, and 31 RBIs.
Oneil Cruz has been hitting nicely over the past ten games, going 13-for-40 with three home runs, a triple, and five doubles.
Pittsburgh Pirates injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Nick Gonzales
|INF
|Undisclosed
|10-Day IL
|Bailey Falter
|SP
|Arm
|15-Day IL
Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|July 29, 2024
|Jake Bloss
|Paul Skenes
Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates head-to-head record
When looking back at their last five meetings, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Houston Astros have split the outcomes despite both teams having excellent performances. With victories of 7-0 and 8-2, the Astros showed their ability to dominate games and score a lot of runs. However, the Pirates also showed their mettle by winning big games 7-4, 10-0, and 14-2, proving they are capable of producing high-scoring contests as well. Given this past performance, both sides have demonstrated their capacity to dominate, so the forthcoming game may be fiercely contested. Whichever team can effectively adjust their plan and build on their recent triumphs will likely determine the outcome.
|Date
|Results
|April 12, 2023
|Astros 7-0 Pirates
|April 11, 2023
|Pirates 7-4 Astros
|April 10, 2023
|Astros 8-2 Pirates
|June 27, 2019
|Pirates 10-0 Astros
|June 27, 2019
|Pirates 14-2 Astros