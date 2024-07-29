How to watch and listen to today’s Houston Astros vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

What to know about how to watch the MLB matchup between the Houston Astros and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Houston Astros host the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 29, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET, to begin a three-game series.

The Astros have a 55-50 overall record and a 30-22 record at home. They have performed particularly well in games where they score eight or more hits, going 43-26 in those matches.

The Pirates have proven successful in the field, as evidenced by their 53-52 overall record and 27-26 road record. Their team ERA of 3.83 is sixth-best in the National League.

This season's first match between these teams will take place on Monday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Houston Astros vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Houston Astros vs Pittsburgh Pirates on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: SCHN

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Houston Astros vs Pittsburgh Pirates

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Houston Astros vs Pittsburgh Pirates Date and First-Pitch time

Houston Astros will take on Pittsburgh Pirates in a highly anticipated MLB game on July 29, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET, at Minute Maid Park, in Houston, TX, USA.

Date July 29, 2024 First-Pitch Time 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT Venue Minute Maid Park Location Houston, TX

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Houston Astros vs Pittsburgh Pirates team news

Houston Astros team news

Yordan Alvarez, who has 20 home runs, two triples, 25 doubles, and 54 RBIs, has been an important member of the Astros.

Over the past ten games, Jeremy Pena has also been playing well, going 14-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs, and six RBIs.

Houston Astros injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Kyle Tucker RF Shin 10-Day IL Justin Verlander SP Neck 15-Day IL

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

For the Pirates, Connor Joe has produced 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, and 31 RBIs.

Oneil Cruz has been hitting nicely over the past ten games, going 13-for-40 with three home runs, a triple, and five doubles.

Pittsburgh Pirates injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Nick Gonzales INF Undisclosed 10-Day IL Bailey Falter SP Arm 15-Day IL

Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team July 29, 2024 Jake Bloss Paul Skenes

Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates head-to-head record

When looking back at their last five meetings, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Houston Astros have split the outcomes despite both teams having excellent performances. With victories of 7-0 and 8-2, the Astros showed their ability to dominate games and score a lot of runs. However, the Pirates also showed their mettle by winning big games 7-4, 10-0, and 14-2, proving they are capable of producing high-scoring contests as well. Given this past performance, both sides have demonstrated their capacity to dominate, so the forthcoming game may be fiercely contested. Whichever team can effectively adjust their plan and build on their recent triumphs will likely determine the outcome.

Date Results April 12, 2023 Astros 7-0 Pirates April 11, 2023 Pirates 7-4 Astros April 10, 2023 Astros 8-2 Pirates June 27, 2019 Pirates 10-0 Astros June 27, 2019 Pirates 14-2 Astros

