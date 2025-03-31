+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
San Francisco Giants v Cincinnati RedsGetty Images Sport
Stream live with a free 7 day trial
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch Houston Astros vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Houston Astros and the San Francisco Giants, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Houston Astros (2-1) kick off a three-game set against the San Francisco Giants (2-1) on Monday at 8:10 pm ET at Minute Maid Park.

Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

Houston is coming off a narrow 2-1 victory over the Mets on Saturday, with Spencer Arrighetti earning the win after an impressive six-inning outing, allowing just one earned run on one hit while fanning five. Jeremy Peña provided the offensive spark, launching a solo homer in a 1-for-3 performance.

San Francisco, meanwhile, wrapped up its series against the Reds with a 6-3 win on Sunday. Robbie Ray picked up the victory, tossing 5 1/3 innings while surrendering three earned runs on three hits and striking out four. Matt Chapman played a pivotal role at the plate, going 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Houston Astros vs San Francisco Giants MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Houston Astros vs San Francisco Giants MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-BA
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch time

The Astros will take on the Giants in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Date

Monday, March 31, 2025

First-Pitch Time

8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT

Venue

Daikin Park

Location

Houston, Texas

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Houston Astros vs San Francisco Giants team news, injury reports & key players

Houston Astros team news

For the Astros, Yordan Álvarez was a force last season, belting 35 homers while driving in 86 runs and batting .308. José Altuve racked up 185 hits with a .350 on-base percentage and a .439 slugging percentage, while Yainer Díaz hit .299 with 16 long balls and 84 RBI. Isaac Paredes posted a .238 average with a .346 OBP and a .393 slugging mark.

For the Astros, Ronel Blanco will also make his season debut as a starter. The 31-year-old reliever-turned-starter last took the mound on October 1, 2024, when he delivered two scoreless innings against the Tigers. Blanco was a model of consistency in 2024, finishing with a 13-6 record, a stellar 2.80 ERA, and a 1.088 WHIP over 30 games. Among qualified pitchers, he ranked fourth in ERA, 12th in WHIP, and 23rd in strikeouts per nine innings (8.9).

San Francisco Giants team news

The Giants counter with a lineup powered by Willy Adames, who crushed 32 home runs and drove in 112 runs last season. Matt Chapman contributed with a .247 average, 39 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs, and 64 walks. Heliot Ramos recorded 128 hits while batting .269, and Mike Yastrzemski added 16 doubles, nine triples, 18 homers, and 38 walks while hitting .231.

Jordan Hicks is set to take the hill for the Giants, making his first start of the season. The 28-year-old right-hander last appeared out of the bullpen on September 15, 2024, tossing 1 1/3 innings against the Padres. Across 29 outings last year, he posted a 4-7 record with a 4.10 ERA and a 1.450 WHIP.

Houston Astros vs San Francisco Giants head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

13-Jun-24

MLB

San Francisco Giants

Houston Astros

5-3

12-Jun-24

MLB

San Francisco Giants

Houston Astros

1-3

11-Jun-24

MLB

San Francisco Giants

Houston Astros

4-3

03-May-23

MLB

Houston Astros

San Francisco Giants

2-4

02-May-23

MLB

Houston Astros

San Francisco Giants

0-2

Advertisement