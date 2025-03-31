How to watch Houston Astros vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Houston Astros and the San Francisco Giants, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Houston Astros (2-1) kick off a three-game set against the San Francisco Giants (2-1) on Monday at 8:10 pm ET at Minute Maid Park.

Houston is coming off a narrow 2-1 victory over the Mets on Saturday, with Spencer Arrighetti earning the win after an impressive six-inning outing, allowing just one earned run on one hit while fanning five. Jeremy Peña provided the offensive spark, launching a solo homer in a 1-for-3 performance.

San Francisco, meanwhile, wrapped up its series against the Reds with a 6-3 win on Sunday. Robbie Ray picked up the victory, tossing 5 1/3 innings while surrendering three earned runs on three hits and striking out four. Matt Chapman played a pivotal role at the plate, going 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Houston Astros vs San Francisco Giants MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Houston Astros vs San Francisco Giants MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-BA

SCHN and NBCS-BA Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Houston Astros vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch time

The Astros will take on the Giants in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Date Monday, March 31, 2025 First-Pitch Time 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT Venue Daikin Park Location Houston, Texas

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Houston Astros vs San Francisco Giants team news, injury reports & key players

Houston Astros team news

For the Astros, Yordan Álvarez was a force last season, belting 35 homers while driving in 86 runs and batting .308. José Altuve racked up 185 hits with a .350 on-base percentage and a .439 slugging percentage, while Yainer Díaz hit .299 with 16 long balls and 84 RBI. Isaac Paredes posted a .238 average with a .346 OBP and a .393 slugging mark.

For the Astros, Ronel Blanco will also make his season debut as a starter. The 31-year-old reliever-turned-starter last took the mound on October 1, 2024, when he delivered two scoreless innings against the Tigers. Blanco was a model of consistency in 2024, finishing with a 13-6 record, a stellar 2.80 ERA, and a 1.088 WHIP over 30 games. Among qualified pitchers, he ranked fourth in ERA, 12th in WHIP, and 23rd in strikeouts per nine innings (8.9).

San Francisco Giants team news

The Giants counter with a lineup powered by Willy Adames, who crushed 32 home runs and drove in 112 runs last season. Matt Chapman contributed with a .247 average, 39 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs, and 64 walks. Heliot Ramos recorded 128 hits while batting .269, and Mike Yastrzemski added 16 doubles, nine triples, 18 homers, and 38 walks while hitting .231.

Jordan Hicks is set to take the hill for the Giants, making his first start of the season. The 28-year-old right-hander last appeared out of the bullpen on September 15, 2024, tossing 1 1/3 innings against the Padres. Across 29 outings last year, he posted a 4-7 record with a 4.10 ERA and a 1.450 WHIP.

Houston Astros vs San Francisco Giants head-to-head record