Aston Villa vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Liverpool face a do-or-die encounter in the Premier League to keep their title hopes alive when they make the trip to face Aston Villa on Tuesday night at Villa Park.

Defeat for Jurgen Klopp's Reds would give rivals Manchester City the chance to open a six-point gap up at the summit with two games left - effectively cementing the end of their challenge for a legendary quadruple.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Aston Villa roster Goalkeepers Martinez, Olsen, Sinisalo Defenders Cash, Konsa, Mings, Chambers, Young, Digne, Hause Midfielders Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Sanson, Buendia, Nakamba, Coutinho, Chukwuemeka, Bogarde, Ramsey, Iroegbunam, Feeney Forwards Watkins, Traore, Ings, Bailey

Few may have predicted that Reds legend Steven Gerrard could become the kingmaker for his old side when he arrived from Rangers - but with both Liverpool and City left to play, Villa are now able to decide the title race.

Yet it is unlikely the manager will feel split loyalties - and with a job to do, he will be determined to deliver a stern challenge on Tuesday.

Predicted Aston Villa starting XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Chambers, Luiz; Buendia; Ings, Watkins.

Position Liverpool roster Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher, Marcelo Defenders Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Beck, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah Midfielders Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Jota, Elliott, Morton, Bradley Forwards Firmino, Mane, Salah, Minamino, Diaz, Origi, Gordon

The fight for the Premier League looks set to go all the way down to the wire for the Reds - but with a draw against Spurs at the weekend, they are now firmly banking on a slip-up from their rivals.

They have to get their own affairs in order too, however, and Jurgen Klopp knows Villa will not simply roll over as he gets ready to face the man who could well succeed him.

Predicted Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Keita, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Last five results

Villa results Liverpool results Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa (May 7) Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham (May 7) Aston Villa 2-0 Norwich (Apr 30) Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool (May 3) Leicester 0-0 Aston Villa (Apr 23) Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool (Apr 30) Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham (Apr 9) Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal (Apr 27) Wolves 2-1 Aston Villa (Apr 2) Liverpool 2-0 Everton (Apr 24)

Head-to-head