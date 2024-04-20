Aston Villa vs Bournemouth: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh from securing their first major European semi-final appearance since 1982 in midweek, Aston Villa will look to continue their charge to the Champions League when they return to Premier League action at home against Bournemouth.

The Lions' dream of landing the UEFA Europa Conference League remains alive following a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Lille. A goal in each half of the second leg by Yusuf Yazici and Benjamin Andrew looked set to send Lille through on aggregate before Matty Cash struck a late goal to force extra time.

Much-mocked Argentine World Cup-winning goalie Emiliano Martinez emerged as the shootout hero, making two saves and performing some typical theatrics. Attention now turns to the Premier League, where they opened up a three-point gap on fellow top-four hopefuls Tottenham by beating title-chasing Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium this past weekend.

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth kick-off time

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT Venue: Villa Park

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Bournemouth will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT on Sunday, April 21, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Bournemouth will be broadcast live on TV on Peacock. Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa will still be without long-term absentees Boubacar Kamara, Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings and Jacob Ramsey, plus Spanish full-back Alex Moreno.

Matty Cash and Clement Lenglet were both in the squad in midweek, the former came in as a substitute and scored the late equaliser to send the game to extra time, while the latter did not come off the bench.

Starting up front, star striker Ollie Watkins sits third in the Premier League's Golden Boot race on 19 goals.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Luiz, Tielemans; Bailey, McGinn, Rogers; Watkins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Gauci Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Chambers, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Kesler-Hayden Midfielders: McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Rogers, Diaby Forwards: Watkins, Duran

Bournemouth team news

The Cherries look set to be without the likes of Ryan Fredericks (calf), Marcus Tavernier and Luis Sinisterra (both thigh) for the trip to Villa Park, but Chris Mepham, Antoine Semenyo and Tyler Adams could return to the squad after recovering from respective injuries and illness.

Bournemouth possible XI: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly; Christie, Cook; Semenyo, Scott, Kluivert; Solanke

Position Players Goalkeepers: Radu, Travers, Neto, Randolph Defenders: Senesi, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Kerkez, Smith Midfielders: Scott, Billing, Cook, Faivre, Tavernier, Christie Forwards: Solanke, Semenyo, Unal, Ouattara, Sinisterra, Kluivert

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Score 03/12/23 Bournemouth 2-2 Aston Villa Premier League 18/03/23 Aston Villa 3-0 Bournemouth Premier League 06/08/22 Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa Premier League 01/02/20 Bournemouth 2-1 Aston Villa Premier League 17/08/19 Aston Villa 1-2 Bournemouth Premier League

