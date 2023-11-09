Aston Villa vs AZ: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Europa Conference League game today

How to watch the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Aston Villa and AZ, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will host AZ Alkmaar to the Midlands on Thursday night, hoping to plant one foot in the Europa Conference League knockout phase with a positive result.

Villa's six-game unbeaten run hit the buffers in the Premier League at the weekend with a 2-0 loss at Nottingham Forest in what was a bad day at the office. Unai Emery's side remain just two points off the top four in the Premier League and they sit level on points with Legia Warsaw in their Conference League group.

They surprisingly lost 3-2 on matchday one, but bounced back with a last-gasp victory over Zrinjski Mostar at Villa Park. The Lions truly got their groove last time out in Alkmaar, hammering the Dutch side 4-1. Another win here for the hosts could go a very long way to securing qualification.

AZ, meanwhile, are flying high in the Eredivisie and sit second behind runaway table-toppers PSV Eindhoven after an unbeaten start to the season that has seen them drop just four points in 10 games. However, the visitors' European form has been terrible, currently sitting rock-bottom in Group E.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Aston Villa vs AZ kick-off time

Date: November 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00 p.m. EST Venue: Villa Park

The UEFA Europa Conference League match between Aston Villa and AZ Alkmaar will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 p.m. EST on November 9, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Aston Villa vs AZ online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa will remain without long-term knee victims Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia, as well as Jhon Duran (toe) and Jacob Ramsey (ankle), but Alex Moreno is in with a slim chance of coming back from a thigh problem after the international break.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Digne; Bailey, Tielemans, Luiz, McGinn; Zaniolo, Watkins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Chambers Midfielders: Kamara, Dendoncker, Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Diaby, Traore Forwards: Watkins

AZ team news

Alkmaar goalkeeper Sem Westerveld and midfielder Mees de Wit are likely to miss out once again due to meniscus and foot injuries, respectively. Greece international striker Vangelis Pavlidis has scored 13 goals in 10 league games this season, and Eredivisie's joint-top scorer will have the chance to continue his red-hot form when he leads the line on Thursday night.

AZ Alkmaar possible XI: Ryan; Sugawara, Bazoer, Penetra, Wolfe; Clasie, Mijnans; Odgaard, D. De Wit, Van Brederode; Pavlidis

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ryan, Verhulst, Owusu-Oduro Defenders: Penetra, Indi, Goes, Dekker, Wolfe, Sugawara, Kasius Midfielders: Clasir, Bazoer, Dantas, Schouten, Mijnans, D. De Wit, Mihailovic, Goudmijn Forwards: Pavlidis, Meerdink, Poku, Van Brederode, Van Bommel, Odgaard, Sadiq

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/10/23 AZ 1-4 Aston Villa UEFA Europa Conference League

Useful links