Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will be looking to close the gap between themselves and third-placed Arsenal when they welcome Nottingham Forest in Saturday's Premier League encounter at Villa Park.

With Tottenham's game against Chelsea postponed owing to the latter's involvement in Sunday's Carabao Cup final, Unai Emery's men can at least momentarily be assured of staying clear in fourth spot.

While the Villans last defeated Fulham 2-1, Forest will look to build on their 2-0 win over West Ham as the Tricky Trees look to steer further away from the relegation zone.

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am ET Venue: Villa Park

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 10 am ET on Saturday, February 24, in the United States (US).

How to watch Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through USA Network, Universo, Fubo (sign up for free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Villa currently have three ACL injury victims in Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings, while Ezri Konsa is nursing a knee injury.

The list of casualties doesn't end there, as Diego Carlos and Jhon Duran are sidelined with hamstring concerns.

Lucas Digne is available to feature as a substitute, with Alex Moreno earning the nod at left-back.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Cash, Torres, Lenglet, Moreno; Bailey, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey; Tielemans; Watkins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Gauci Defenders: Torres, Lenglet, Chambers, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Kesler-Hayden Midfielders: Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Rogers, Diaby Forwards: Watkins

Nottingham Forest team news

Forest boss Nuno will be able to call upon Ivory Coast duo Ibrahim Sangare and Willy Boly, besides Nigeria's Ola Aina, after their exploits in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Chris Wood and Gonzalo Montiel are ruled out with thigh injuries, while Taiwo Awoniyi may need to be assessed after being forced off at half-time in the West Ham win.

So Divock Origi is more likely to lead the attack at Villa Park on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Sels; Williams, Felipe, Murillo, Tavares; Danilo, Dominguez; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Origi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Vlachodimos, Sels, Hennessey Defenders: Murillo, Niakhate, Omobamidele, Boly, Felipe, Tavares, Toffolo, Williams, Aina, Laryea Midfielders: Sangare, Kouyate, Danilo, Dominguez, Yates, Arter, Gibbs-White, Reyna Forwards: Awoniyi, Origi, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi, Ribeiro

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 5, 2023 Nottingham Forest 2-0 Aston Villa Premier League April 8, 2023 Aston Villa 2-0 Nottingham Forest Premier League October 10, 2022 Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa Premier League March 13, 2019 Nottingham Forest 1-3 Aston Villa Championship November 28, 2018 Aston Villa 5-5 Nottingham Forest Championship

