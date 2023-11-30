Aston Villa vs Legia Warsaw: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Aston Villa will want to register a win over Legia Warsaw on Thursday in order to progress into the Europa Conference League knockout phase with a game to spare.
A point may be enough for the Militarians, as both sides lead Group E with nine points, but Unai Emery's side succumbed to a 3-2 loss in the Warsaw leg.
With a 2-0 win over AZ in the previous matchday in Europe's third division, the Villans come into the game on the back of a 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.
Whereas Legia drew their weekend league game against Warta Poznan 2-2. Kosta Runjaic's side won their last Conference League match 2-0 against Zrinjski Mostar.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Aston Villa vs Legia kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|November 30, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Villa Park
The UEFA Europa Conference League match between Aston Villa and Legia Warsaw will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
It will kick off at 3 pm EDT on November 30 in the United States (US).
How to watch Aston Villa vs Legia online - TV channels & live streams
Live on GOAL
|GOAL
|Live updates
The game will not be televised in the United States (US), but fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Aston Villa team news
Emery is expected to rotate his side from the Spurs win, with the likes of Youri Tielemans, Leon Bailey and Jacob Ramsey to be considered from the first whistle.
Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia remain the long-term absentees, but Alex Moreno is back in contention.
Meanwhile, the in-form Ollie Watkins ought to keep Galatasaray loanee Nicolo Zaniolo from featuring upfront.
Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; McGinn, Kamara, Tielemans, Bailey; Diaby, Watkins.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Martinez, Olsen
|Defenders:
|Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Chambers
|Midfielders:
|Kamara, Dendoncker, Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Diaby, Traore
|Forwards:
|Watkins, Duran
Legia team news
Ernest Muci should join Tomas Pekhart in the Polish side's attack.
Although Bartosz Kapustka and Filip Rejczyk have returned to full training after recovering from their respective knocks, neither of them would be set for a start here.
Defender Steve Kapuadi is back from a domestic ban.
Legia possible XI: Tobiasz; Pankov, Jedrzejczyk, Kapuadi; Wszolek, Slisz, Elitim, Kun; Josue, Muci; Pekhart.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Tobiasz, Kobylak, Hladun, Miszta
|Defenders:
|Burch, Augustyniak, Pankov, Ribeiro, Kapuadi, Rose, Ziolkowski, Jedrzejczyk
|Midfielders:
|Slisz, Kapustka, Elitim, Rejzcyk, Kharatin, Sokolowski, Celhaka, Wszolek, Mustafaev, Dias, Kun, Baku, Strzalek, Josue, Jedrasik
|Forwards:
|Gual, Rosolek, Kramer, Pekhart, Muci
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 21, 2023
|Legia Warsaw 3-2 Aston Villa
|UEFA Europa Conference League