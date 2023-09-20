Aston Villa Europa Conference League tickets: Upcoming fixtures, prices and more

See the Villans in the Europa Conference League this year

The UEFA Europa Conference League rumbles into its third season, and with eventful European crossovers plentiful, Aston Villa will be out to leave their mark as they chase their first major trophy since 1996.

The Villans last entered Europe over a decade ago, during the qualifying play-off round of the Europa League during the 2010-11 season, but will hope their latest trip to the continent yields greater results this time around, particularly in a competition where they look to be among the bigger heavyweight names.

But how can you get tickets to see them in action on their journey across the continent? GOAL walks you through how to get tickets to catch Aston Villa in action during the 2023-24 Europa Conference League, including where to buy them, how much they will cost, and more.

How to buy Aston Villa Europa Conference League tickets?

Fans can buy UEFA Europa Conference League tickets to see Aston Villa through one of two methods: accessing the club's official ticket portal or looking at secondary resale sites such as StubHub.

The former is the traditional outlet for Villa fans to pick up tickets for their European games and domestic fixtures. While the latter will give supporters additional chances to secure their seats, with demand likely to be high.

Check out our in-depth guide on how to get Aston Villa tickets for more information on ticket categories, pricing and hospitality.

Aston Villa 2023-24 Europa Conference League fixtures

Date Opponent Stadium Ticket Price September 21, 2023 Legia Warsaw Stadion Wojska Polskiego £67.50 - £94.50 October 5, 2023 Zrinjski Mostar Villa Park £67.50 - £94.50 October 26, 2023 AZ AFAS Stadion £67.50 - £94.50 November 9, 2023 AZ Villa Park £67.50 - £94.50 November 30, 2023 Legia Warsaw Villa Park £67.50 - £94.50 December 14, 2023 Zrinjski Mostar Stadion pod Bijelim Brijegom £67.50 - £94.50 What is Aston Villa's Europa Conference League journey so far?

Given the competition's relative infancy, there is no history between Aston Villa and the Europa Conference League. However, the Villans will draw on the relative success of prior Premier League sides Leicester City - semi-finalists in 2021-22 - and West Ham - winners in 2022-23 as they look to embark on a deep run.

Villa does have European heritage however, being just one of six English sides to win the UEFA Champions League - albeit in its prior incarnation as the European Cup, during the 1981-82 campaign - while they were also winners of the UEFA Intertoto Cup in 2001.

With double success in Europe thanks to Manchester City and the Hammers last term, Villa will have high hopes they can help engineer further triumphs for Premier League outfits across the 2023-24 campaign, with the club one of eight teams embarking on continental journeys this season.

Who will Aston Villa face in the Europa Conference League?

Aston Villa will begin their 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League campaign with six group stage matches played in Group E. Having finished seventh in the Premier League, and despite a low UEFA coefficient after a lengthy absence, they are seeded second and will hope to seal progress to the knockout stages.

Villa will face three teams, home and away, between September and December, and has arguably been handed a reasonable group on paper. They will play against Eredivisie side AZ, Ekstraklasa runners-up Legia Warsaw and Bosnian Premier League champions Zrinjski Mostar.

When are Europa Conference League tickets released?

Tickets for UEFA Europa Conference League fixtures are traditionally released following the confirmation of fixtures for the competition, with sales starting once the draw for the round has been made, both in group stages and knockout fixtures.

Aston Villa's UEFA Europa Conference League tickets will be available for sale each time European fixtures are confirmed. The club's official ticket portal is the best place to keep tabs regarding on-sale dates.

How much are Aston Villa Europa Conference League tickets?

Prices for home tickets to see Aston Villa in UEFA Europa Conference League action have been revealed ahead of the campaign and come in on the higher end of continental prices for Premier League clubs this season.

Tickets for adults start at £67.50 and rise as high as £94.50, with the price tag sparking some disappointment among fan groups. Concessionary tickets start at £51.30, while junior tickets begin at £29.70. Away ticket prices will be set by the host club Aston Villa face off with.

FAQs

Can you get Aston Villa Europa Conference League tickets without being a member?

While some clubs sell UEFA Europa Conference League tickets to non-members, Aston Villa do not appear to be one of them.

If fans wish to buy seats through the club's official ticket portal, they must either be a club member or a season ticket holder.

When was the last time Aston Villa played in the Europa Conference League?

Aston Villa have never played in the UEFA Europa Conference League, with the club making its bow in the competition after Leicester City and West Ham competed in previous seasons. The last time Villa were in Europe was during the 2010-11 UEFA Europa League qualifying phase when they were eliminated before the group stages.

Where will the Europa Conference League final be played?

The 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League final will be played at Athens' Agia Sophia Stadium, the home of AEK Athens and the Greece national football team.

Opened in 2022, the 32,500-capacity stadium represents a significant improvement on Fortuna Arena, whose small size was criticized around the 2023 final.

Where can I buy Europa Conference League final tickets?

UEFA Europa Conference League final tickets are officially sold by three outlets: UEFA's official ticket portal, plus those of the two respective finalists who will compete in the showpiece fixture.

As the teams involved will not be confirmed until the conclusion of the semi-finals, all limited early ticket releases for the fixture are sold through UEFA. Alternatively, fans can also consider secondary resale markets such as StubHub, though be aware that purchases may not go live until the finalists have been confirmed.