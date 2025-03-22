How to watch today's Arsenal Women vs Liverpool Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Arsenal and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Women's Champions League hopefuls Arsenal Women will play host to Liverpool Women in Saturday's Women's Super League (WSL) tie at the Emirates Stadium.

Seeking their fifth straight league win, the Gunners could be a couple of games away from securing a top-three finish, while the Reds are a whole 15 points behind despite picking up a 3-1 win over Manchester United on the previous matchday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal Women vs Liverpool Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the WSL match between Arsenal and Liverpool will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Arsenal Women vs Liverpool Women kick-off time

WSL - WSL Emirates Stadium

The WSL match between Arsenal and Liverpool will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 1:30 pm EST on Saturday, March 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Arsenal Women team news

Goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar and defender Lotte Wubben-Moy are unlikely to be available for selection, while Caitlin Foord and Chloe Kelly eye recall to the XI following their substitute roles against Real Madrid in midweek.

With a busy schedule ahead, manager Renee Slegers would opt for rotations - as such possibly benefitting the likes of Lia Walti and Frida Maanum.

Liverpool Women team news

Liverpool interim boss Amber Whiteley will remain without knee injury victims Sofie Lundgaard and Hannah Silcock, but Gemma Bonner, Grace Fisk, Ceri Holland and Leanne Kiernan are all available for selection after missing the United win through illness.

Canadian forward Olivia Smith is set to continue as the main threat alongside Sophie Roman Haug up front.

