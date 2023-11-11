Arsenal vs Burnley: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Premier League game today

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal have boosted themselves with a midweek win ahead of their Premier League clash against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's men defeated Sevilla 2-0 in Wednesday's Champions League fixture while looking to strengthen their top-four hopes in the league.

Whereas a 2-0 league defeat against Crystal Palace has marked a fifth consecutive loss in all competitions for Burnley as Vincent Kompany is now tasked to lift up the promoted side out of the drop zone.

Arsenal vs Burnley kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 10 am EDT Venue: Emirates Stadium

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 10 am EDT on November 11 in the United States (US).

How to watch Arsenal vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the United States and fans can also follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Bukayo Saka was forced off in the closing stages of Arsenal’s Champions League win over Sevilla, but Arteta has sought to calm injury concerns to the winger, along with the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah.

However, the Arsenal boss wouldn't want to risk Tomiyasu given that Oleksandr Zinchenko is available for selection.

Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Jesus, Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey are all out injured.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Havertz, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Vieira Forwards: Saka, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Burnley team news

Josh Cullen is back from a ban, while the likes of Manuel Benson, Aaron Ramsey, Michael Obafemi, Ameen Al-Dakhil and Lyle Foster are set to miss out on account of their respective issues.

Cullen can possibly start ahead of Jay Rodriguez.

Burnley possible XI: Trafford; Roberts, O'Shea, Beyer, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Berge, Brownhill, Cullen, Koleosho; Amdouni.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trafford, Muric, Vigouroux, Franchi Defenders: Beyer, Ekdal, O'Shea, Delcroix, Taylor, Roberts, Vitinho, Egan-Riley Midfielders: Berge, Massengo, Cork, Brownhill, Cullen, Tresor, Gudmundsson, Agyei Forwards: Amdouni, Rodriguez, Zaroury, Churlinov, Redmond, Brunn Larsen, Koleosho, Odobert

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 23, 2022 Arsenal 0-0 Burnley Premier League September 18, 2021 Burnley 0-1 Arsenal Premier League March 6, 2021 Burnley 1-1 Arsenal Premier League December 13, 2020 Arsenal 0-1 Burnley Premier League February 2, 2020 Burnley 0-0 Arsenal Premier League

