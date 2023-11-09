Burnley confirm Lyle Foster is ‘in the care of specialists’ over mental health battle as Premier League clubs send their support for forward

Burnley have announced that striker Lyle Foster is undergoing specialised therapy for mental health concerns.

Burnley revealed that the South Africa international "reached out for help" and that they are doing "everything we can to provide everything he needs to get better." The striker has scored three goals in eight appearances this season.

In a statement, the Clarets said: "On behalf of Lyle Foster and his family, they have asked us to share with you an update on Lyle's illness.

"Recently, Lyle let us know that he continues to live with issues around his mental wellbeing and has reached out for help."

"He is currently in the care of specialists - giving him the support and care he needs to help him back to full health. With the love and support of his family and everyone at Burnley Football Club we will do all we can to provide everything he needs to get better.

"We ask for your understanding and respect for Lyle's privacy around this matter and will not be making any more comments until further notice."

In an interview with the South African radio station MSW earlier this year, Foster spoke about his time at Belgian side Westerlo and explained his feelings of loneliness and depression.

Over 75% of professional football players have dealt with a mental health condition at some point, according to the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) [via BBC].