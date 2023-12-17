Arsenal vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will be looking to go atop the Premier League standings when they host Brighton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Although the summit spot could be temporary, Mikel Arteta will already anticipate the game against current leaders Liverpool next.

At a time Arsenal suffered a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa last time around in the league, Brighton drew 1-1 with Burnley. The Seagulls will now be hoping to return to winning ways in London.

Arsenal vs Brighton kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 9 am EDT Venue: Emirates Stadium

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 9 am EDT on December 17 in the United States (US).

How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game will be shown live on Fubo, Sling TV, Telemundo and USA. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Mohamed Elneny was forced off due to a hamstring problem in Arsenal's midweek Champions League stalemate against PSV, but Emile Smith Rowe is expected to make his return from a knee problem.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli could be recalled in the XI here, while Takehiro Tomiyasu, Thomas Partey, Fabio Vieira and Jurrien Timber are out injured.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Jorginho, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Brighton team news

The Seagulls boss Robert De Zerbi will be sweating over the availability of Joao Pedro after the Brazilian attacker was forced off following his decisive goal in the Europa League win against Marseille on Thursday.

Danny Welbeck, Ansu Fati, Pervis Estupinan, Tariq Lamptey, Julio Enciso and Solly March are among the ones confined to the infirmary.

It has to be seen if Adam Webster gets the green signal to face Arsenal, while Joel Veltman, Adam Lallana and Evan Ferguson are in line for a start at the Emirates Stadium.

Brighton possible XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Milner; Baleba, Gross; Adingra, Lallana, Mitoma; Ferguson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, McGill Defenders: Webster, Dunk, Igor, Van Hecke, Veltman Midfielders: Baleba, Gilmour, Dahoud, Moder, Gross, Milner, Buonanotte, Lallana, Mitoma Forwards: Enciso, Pedro, Ferguson, Adingra

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 14, 2023 Arsenal 0-3 Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League December 31, 2022 Brighton & Hove Albion 2-4 Arsenal Premier League November 9, 2022 Arsenal 1-3 Brighton & Hove Albion Carabao Cup April 9, 2022 Arsenal 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League October 2, 2021 Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Arsenal Premier League

