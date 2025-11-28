How to watch Arizona State vs Arizona NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Arizona Wildcats and the Arizona State Sun Devils enter Friday night locked at 8-3 and set to collide at Mountain America Stadium on November 28, 2025, in a Big 12 showdown that always brings fireworks.

For Arizona, this season has been steady and respectable from wire to wire. The Wildcats sit at 8-3 with all three losses coming against high-end competition. Only No. 14 Iowa State, No. 18 BYU and a surging Houston squad have managed to knock them off. The problem for Arizona is that the math has run out. Their path to the Big 12 title game is officially closed, and with it, any realistic dream of sneaking into the College Football Playoff.

Arizona State arrives in a completely different headspace. The Sun Devils shocked the college football world last year by muscling their way into the Playoff, and they’re hanging onto that hope again. It’s a long shot this time around, but not impossible. They still have a mathematical path to the Big 12 Championship and could make things very interesting with a strong finish. ASU enters this matchup riding a wave of momentum thanks to three straight wins over Iowa State, West Virginia and Colorado.

Friday, November 28, 2025, at 9 pm ET or 6 pm PT at Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, Arizona.

Date Friday, November 28, 2025 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT Venue Mountain America Stadium Location Tempe, Arizona

Arizona State Sun Devils team news

The win over Colorado was powered by a monster performance on the ground, as Raleek Brown gashed the Buffaloes for 255 rushing yards and a score. Brown has been a revelation in the Big 12 this fall. After transferring from USC in search of a larger role, he has become one of the league’s premier workhorses, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark with 1,078 rushing yards and four touchdowns entering rivalry week.

The Sun Devils have turned the offense over to Jeff Sims at quarterback after Sam Leavitt suffered a season-ending foot injury earlier in the year. Sims, a 6-foot-4-inch senior who began his college career at Georgia Tech back in 2020, has stepped in with poise, throwing for 772 yards with a 7-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. His biggest weapon on the perimeter has been Jordyn Tyson, the 6'2 junior who has posted 59 catches for 689 yards and eight touchdowns. Defensively, Arizona State has piled up 31 sacks on the year, spearheaded by linebacker Keyshaun Elliott with seven. The Sun Devils also own seven interceptions, though no player has recorded more than two.

Arizona Wildcats team news

Arizona rolls into rivalry week riding a four-game heater, thanks in part to another efficient outing from quarterback Noah Fifita, who threw for 183 yards and a touchdown in last week’s win over Baylor. Fifita, the athletic 5'10 leader under center, redshirted his first season on campus but has owned the QB1 spot ever since. He has topped 2,800 passing yards each of the past two years and is once again on pace for a big finish with 2,677 yards and a sharp 25-to-5 touchdown-to-interception line this season. While he can move, he only picks his spots as a runner, posting 131 rushing yards so far.

The Wildcats lean on Ismail Mahdi as their bell-cow in the backfield, with the senior back tallying 732 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Out wide, Kris Hutson has been Fifita's most reliable option, bringing in 50 receptions for 645 yards and four scores. Tre Spivey gives the Wildcats a much taller red-zone threat at 6ft4in, and though he has only 17 catches on the year, six of them have gone for touchdowns. On the defensive side, Arizona has generated 21 sacks, with linebacker Chase Kennedy pacing the group with four. The secondary is the real danger zone for opposing QBs, coming up with 16 interceptions on the season, led by ball-hawk Jay'Vion Cole with four.