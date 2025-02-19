Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 MLB schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the game

Everything you need to know about how to watch Arizona Diamondbacks MLB games anywhere in the United States.

The Arizona Diamondbacks wrapped up their 2024 campaign with an 89-73 record, clinching a Wild Card berth in the National League. Their high-powered offense racked up 886 runs, while their pitching staff surrendered 788, leaving them with a +98 run differential—a testament to their firepower in a fiercely competitive NL West.

Once in the postseason, the Diamondbacks battled their way to the National League Division Series (NLDS), where they locked horns with the Los Angeles Dodgers in a hard-fought showdown. Though they ultimately fell short, bowing out in a tightly contested series, the team displayed grit and potential. With a solid foundation in place, they head into 2025 with plenty of optimism and unfinished business.

Local fans can stay tuned to the action next season and explore the best live TV streaming options to catch all the Arizona baseball games on national and regional networks.

You can also follow along using our TV guide to watch every Diamondbacks MLB games in 2025.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Spring Training schedule: TV Channels and Live Stream

Detail Information Date Friday, Feb 21, 2025 Opponents vs Colorado Rockies Stadium Salt River Fields at Talking Stick TV Channel MLB Productions Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, MLB.TV

Arizona Diamondbacks regular season schedule

Date Opponent Time Venue Mar 27, 2025 vs Chi. Cubs 10:10 PM Chase Field Mar 28, 2025 vs Chi. Cubs 9:40 PM Chase Field Mar 29, 2025 vs Chi. Cubs 8:10 PM Chase Field Mar 30, 2025 vs Chi. Cubs 4:10 PM Chase Field Apr 1, 2025 @ N.Y. Yankees 7:05 PM Yankee Stadium Apr 2, 2025 @ N.Y. Yankees 7:05 PM Yankee Stadium Apr 3, 2025 @ N.Y. Yankees 7:05 PM Yankee Stadium Apr 4, 2025 @ Washington 6:45 PM Nationals Park Apr 5, 2025 @ Washington 4:05 PM Nationals Park Apr 6, 2025 @ Washington 1:35 PM Nationals Park Apr 7, 2025 vs Baltimore 9:40 PM Chase Field Apr 8, 2025 vs Baltimore 9:40 PM Chase Field Apr 9, 2025 vs Baltimore 3:40 PM Chase Field Apr 11, 2025 vs Milwaukee 9:40 PM Chase Field Apr 12, 2025 vs Milwaukee 8:10 PM Chase Field Apr 13, 2025 vs Milwaukee 4:10 PM Chase Field Apr 15, 2025 @ Miami 6:40 PM loanDepot park Apr 16, 2025 @ Miami 6:40 PM loanDepot park Apr 17, 2025 @ Miami 12:10 PM loanDepot park Apr 18, 2025 @ Chi. Cubs 2:20 PM Wrigley Field Apr 19, 2025 @ Chi. Cubs 2:20 PM Wrigley Field Apr 20, 2025 @ Chi. Cubs 2:20 PM Wrigley Field Apr 22, 2025 vs Tampa Bay 9:40 PM Chase Field Apr 23, 2025 vs Tampa Bay 9:40 PM Chase Field Apr 24, 2025 vs Tampa Bay 9:40 PM Chase Field Apr 25, 2025 vs Atlanta 9:40 PM Chase Field Apr 26, 2025 vs Atlanta 8:10 PM Chase Field Apr 27, 2025 vs Atlanta 4:10 PM Chase Field Apr 29, 2025 @ N.Y. Mets 7:10 PM Citi Field Apr 30, 2025 @ N.Y. Mets 7:10 PM Citi Field May 1, 2025 @ N.Y. Mets 1:10 PM Citi Field May 2, 2025 @ Philadelphia 6:45 PM Citizens Bank Park May 3, 2025 @ Philadelphia 6:05 PM Citizens Bank Park May 4, 2025 @ Philadelphia 2:05 PM Citizens Bank Park May 5, 2025 vs N.Y. Mets 9:40 PM Chase Field May 6, 2025 vs N.Y. Mets 9:40 PM Chase Field May 7, 2025 vs N.Y. Mets 3:40 PM Chase Field May 8, 2025 vs L.A. Dodgers 9:40 PM Chase Field May 9, 2025 vs L.A. Dodgers 9:40 PM Chase Field May 10, 2025 vs L.A. Dodgers 8:10 PM Chase Field May 11, 2025 vs L.A. Dodgers 4:10 PM Chase Field May 12, 2025 @ San Francisco 9:45 PM Oracle Park May 13, 2025 @ San Francisco 9:45 PM Oracle Park May 14, 2025 @ San Francisco 3:45 PM Oracle Park May 16, 2025 vs Colorado 9:40 PM Chase Field May 17, 2025 vs Colorado 8:10 PM Chase Field May 18, 2025 vs Colorado 4:10 PM Chase Field May 19, 2025 @ L.A. Dodgers 10:10 PM Dodger Stadium May 20, 2025 @ L.A. Dodgers 10:10 PM Dodger Stadium May 21, 2025 @ L.A. Dodgers 10:10 PM Dodger Stadium May 23, 2025 @ St. Louis 8:15 PM Busch Stadium May 24, 2025 @ St. Louis 2:15 PM Busch Stadium May 25, 2025 @ St. Louis 2:15 PM Busch Stadium May 26, 2025 vs Pittsburgh 8:10 PM Chase Field May 27, 2025 vs Pittsburgh 9:40 PM Chase Field May 28, 2025 vs Pittsburgh 3:40 PM Chase Field May 30, 2025 vs Washington 9:40 PM Chase Field May 31, 2025 vs Washington 10:10 PM Chase Field

How to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks MLB games in Arizona

Major League Baseball will once again handle the Arizona Diamondbacks' television broadcasts throughout the 2024 season.

Just like in the latter half of 2023, fans with an MLB.tv subscription can catch D-backs games by adding an in-market package for $19.99 per month. Meanwhile, out-of-market viewers can tune in without blackout restrictions at no extra cost through their existing MLB.tv plan. DBACKS.TV will feature a dedicated channel airing all games, along with pre- and post-game coverage.

Without DBACKS.TV, local Arizona Diamondbacks fans can still catch in-market games through various cable, satellite, and live TV streaming providers. For Cox subscribers, games will air on channel 34 in Phoenix and channel 26 in Tucson, while Spectrum customers can tune in via channels 304 and 444. Xfinity viewers can find broadcasts on channel 1261, and DIRECTV will feature the action on channel 686.

Additionally, the same matchups will be available for streaming through DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo, ensuring fans have multiple ways to follow their team. As in prior seasons, exclusive national broadcasts will still be shown on platforms like ESPN, Fox, Roku, and AppleTV.

Fans outside of the Arizona baseball home TV territory can continue to subscribe to MLB's out-of-market packages — online at MLB.TV or MLB Extra Innings on cable — to watch live games.

How to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks MLB games for free (via OTA Antenna)

You can catch some Diamondbacks games for free using an over-the-air (OTA) antenna, allowing you to access channels like ABC and FOX without needing a cable subscription. First, make sure to confirm your local channel availability by using the FCC’s Reception Map Tool.

If you’re looking beyond antenna TV, MLB.tv offers one free game per day throughout the regular season. Simply sign up for an MLB.com account to watch, though keep in mind that regional blackouts may apply. Alternatively, you can take advantage of free trial periods offered by popular streaming services such as DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

How to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks MLB games without cable

From DIRECTV STREAM and Apple TV+ to Fubo and Hulu, here's a guide on where to stream Arizona Diamondbacks' games live and how to enjoy baseball without a cable subscription or antenna.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM stands out as one of the most comprehensive choices for catching Arizona Diamondbacks games and other MLB matchups. The Entertainment package, featuring over 90 channels, offers all the must-haves for baseball fans, including ESPN, Fox, FS1, and TBS. For those seeking even more coverage, upgrading to the Choice plan adds access to additional games, in-depth highlights, and expert studio analysis via MLB Network.

Opting for higher-tier plans also opens the door to an array of other sports networks, such as ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Tennis Channel, to name a few. Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) are also included without any hidden fees. What's more, you can access the MLB.TV by adding MLB EXTRA INNINGS to your DIRECTV STREAM service.

For fans who can't catch the Diamondbacks games live, DIRECTV STREAM offers unlimited cloud DVR storage, allowing recordings to be saved for up to nine months. Plus, households with multiple viewers can enjoy unlimited streams at home and up to three simultaneous streams on the go.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks on Fubo [No. 1 Pick]

If you're looking for the best option, Fubo caters heavily to sports fans, offering more sports-focused content than many of its competitors. The platform includes local Diamondbacks games, which are typically only accessible via MLB.tv and DIRECTV STREAM. It doesn't carry TBS and TNT so you may miss out on a few nationally televised Arizona baseball games this season but it comes with plenty of upside to it.

With Fubo, you can enjoy channels like NFL Network, Fox Soccer Plus, ESPNEWS, Big Ten Network, Golf Channel, and Court Sports Network, covering both professional and collegiate sports. For those looking for even more coverage, the Sports Lite add-on expands your options to include MLB Network, NHL Network, and NBA TV. Every plan also comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage, ensuring you never miss a game or your favorite sports highlights.

Fubo features a wide selection of sports networks for fans of various leagues. Subscribers can choose from Pro, Elite, and Premier plans to find a package that suits both their viewing preferences and budget. You can tack on MLB.tv for $30 a month to catch Twins games and streams from all other teams.

To enhance your baseball experience, consider the Sports Lite add-on for just $11 a month, giving you access to MLB Network programming. With Fubo, you’ll enjoy unlimited simultaneous streaming, making it a dream for large households. Plus, it comes with 1,000 hours of DVR storage and a free trial to test it out.

Get Your First Month of Fubo for Only $64.99 (normally $95) after your free trial.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks MLB games on Hulu+ Live

With Hulu + Live TV, you have access to Arizona baseball games on Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS, MLB Network and ESPN, but it doesn't boast DBACKS.TV games. You’ll also have access to other live sports, news, events, and a robust offering of TV shows.

Hulu Live TV costs $82.99 after a 3-day free trial. You can check out the full Hulu Live TV Channel List here.

Hulu Live TV subscribers can record as many shows as they want on their Cloud DVR, and two people can stream at the same time. You can get a 200-hour DVR with skippable ads for an extra $14.99 a month and watch on as many screens as you want at home and on the go.

A lot of devices can stream Arizona baseball games through Hulu Live TV. These include Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks MLB games on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable live TV streaming option here, though like Hulu+, it doesn't carry Diamondbacks games on DBACKS.TV. However, with the Sling Orange + Blue Plan, priced at just $60 per month, you’ll still get access to FS1 and ESPN for select matchups.

Sling TV subscribers can record up to 50 hours of shows on their Cloud DVR, and up to four people can stream at the same time. Upgraded users can get a 50-hour DVR for an extra $5 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the devices that can stream New York Yankees games with Sling TV. Nevertheless, Nintendo and PlayStation cannot stream Sling TV.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

While you won't catch every Diamondbacks game on Apple TV+, you’ll still get access to some exciting primetime showdowns. Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy select Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders throughout the 2024 season, many featuring marquee matchups. With a monthly subscription priced at just $10, it's a great way to stay in on the action. Not sure if it's for you? Give it a spin with the seven-day free trial and see what you think!

Apple TV+ subscription plans

Plan Price Free trial MLB Content Apple TV+ $9.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows. Apple TV+ MLS $14.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV (out-of-market games)

MLB.TV provides access to out-of-market games, and fans in the Arizona area can also enjoy Diamondbacks games without blackouts (with exceptions for nationally exclusive broadcasts). A yearly subscription for MLB.TV All Teams is priced at $199.99, while a monthly plan is also available for added flexibility. For those solely interested in Arizona baseball games, it's offered separately for $99.99. Catch all the Diamondbacks action in local area without blackouts (again, subject to national exclusivity rules).

For the ultimate baseball experience, the All Team Pass is available for $30 per month, giving you access to out-of-market broadcasts from every MLB team. Plus, MLB.TV goes beyond live games, offering extra baseball content, highlights, and programming to keep you up to speed on all the latest action.

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks anywhere with a VPN

For fans outside the U.S., or those traveling abroad, a VPN is a great workaround to catch Diamondbacks games. Services like NordVPN and SurfShark let you change your virtual location and unlock access to U.S.-only broadcasts. You might even be able to catch regional games by using a VPN, making it a handy tool for international Arizona baseball fans.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.