Argentina vs Uruguay: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Argentina and Uruguay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning World Cup champions Argentina will look to preserve their perfect start in 2026 CONMEBOL qualification when they welcome Uruguay to La Bombonera in Buenos Aires on Thursday night.

La Albiceleste enter Thursday's contest against their historic rivals in buoyant mood as they have won all of their four qualification games so far and sit at the top of the table with 12 points.

The visitors, meanwhile, are second with seven points after four rounds, level with third-placed Brazil and fourth-placed Venezuela. La Celeste will be looking to build on their impressive 2-0 victory over South American giants Brazil in their most recent qualifier last month.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Argentina vs Uruguay kick-off time

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT Venue: Estadio La Bombonera

How to watch Argentina vs Uruguay online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ViX, and Telemundo, while fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Argentina team news

Argentina have called up Mallorca's Spanish defender Pablo Maffeo and Olympiakos left-back Francisco Ortega for the first time ahead of this month's World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil in the squad. Benfica forward Angel Di Maria is back in the squad after missing last month's qualifiers due to injury.

Captain and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is set to continue in attack and could be supported by Julian Alvarez and Nicolas Gonzalez.

Argentina possible XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Mac Allister, Fernandez, De Paul; Messi, Alvarez, Gonzalez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musso, Martinez, Benitez, Armani Defenders: Montiel, Maffeo, Molina, Pezzella, Romero, Martinez Quarta, Otamendi, Acuna, Ortega, Tagliafico Midfielders: Paredes, De Paul, Rodriguez, Fernandez, Palacios, Lo Celso, Mac Allister Forwards: Alvarez, Dybala, Gonzalez, Di Maria, Martinez, Messi

Uruguay team news

Uruguay will be without the services of Boca Juniors' veteran striker Edinson Cavani due to a muscle issue. On the flip side, La Celeste's all-time leading goal-scorer Luis Suarez (68) has returned to the senior squad for the first time since the 2022 World Cup, but the 36-year-old Gremio striker may have to contend with a spot on the bench to start with as Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez might be preferred to start as the more dynamic and energetic option up front.

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde and Paris Saint-Germain's Manuel Ugarte will form the midfield pivot in the engine room, while River Plate playmaker Nicolas de la Cruz could retain his place in the creative number 10 role.

Uruguay possible XI: Richet; Nandez, R. Araujo, Caceres, M. Olivera; Ugarte, Valverde; Pellistri, De la Cruz, Rodriguez; Nunez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rochet, Mele Defenders: Giménez, Olivera, Viña, Varela, Araujo, Méndez, Cáceres Midfielders: de la Cruz, Valverde, Araújo, Bentancur, Carballo, Pellistri, Ugarte, de Arrascaeta, Torres Forwards: Núñez, Canobbio, Suárez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/11/21 Uruguay 0-1 Argentina CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 11/10/21 Argentina 3-0 Uruguay CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 19/6/21 Argentina 1-0 Uruguay CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 18/11/19 Argentina 2-2 Uruguay CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 1/9/17 Uruguay 0-0 Argentina CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying

