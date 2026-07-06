Watch for FREE: Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 $0 guide

The highly anticipated Round of 16 clash is scheduled to kick off today, Tuesday, July 7, 2026 (12:00 PM Eastern Time / 9:00 AM Pacific Time), broadcasting live from Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) in Atlanta, Georgia. This blockbuster knockout matchup features an iconic, star-studded battle to reach the Quarter-finals. Defending champions Argentina enter the pitch after surviving an almighty 3-2 extra-time scare against Cabo Verde in the Round of 32. Lionel Messi and company face a historic challenge against a dangerous, unbeaten Egypt squad led by superstar Mohamed Salah, who punched their ticket to the Last 16 following a grueling penalty shootout victory over Australia.









If you have cut the cord, lack a traditional TV antenna, and want to stream the broadcast on a smart TV or mobile device, your best bet is to sign up for a temporary free trial with a premium live TV streaming platform. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial window expires so you don't get charged for the first month.

Provider Trial length Channels Fubo 5 days FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language) DirecTV Stream 5 days FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language)

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because the English-language broadcast for this premier knockout fixture is hosted on the main FOX network and the Spanish-language broadcast is televised on Telemundo, both are major local broadcast networks. This means you can watch either feed 100% free of charge by simply plugging a standard over-the-air digital TV antenna directly into your television set.

For English commentary: Tune into your local FOX broadcast station.

For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local Telemundo broadcast station.

FOX Channel Guide

The exact channel number for FOX depends on your local broadcast affiliate. Here is where you can find the FOX network in the five largest U.S. television markets:

New York Metro Area: FOX Channel 5 (WNYW)

CBS News

Los Angeles Area: FOX Channel 11 (KTTV)

Chicago Area: FOX Channel 32 (WFLD)

Dallas–Fort Worth Area: FOX Channel 4 (KDFW)

Houston Area: FOX Channel 26 (KRIV)

FOX 26 Houston









Telemundo Channel Guide

For those using traditional cable companies like Spectrum, Xfinity, Cox, or Optimum, or simply utilizing an OTA digital antenna, your exact channel number is determined by your city's local broadcast affiliate.

If you are looking to tune in, here is where you can find the Telemundo network in the five largest television markets in the U.S.: