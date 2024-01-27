Angola vs Namibia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Angola will take on Namibia at Stade de la Paix on Saturday, as the knockout stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations gets underway this weekend.
The Black Sable Antelopes ranked 117 in the latest FIFA rankings, have massively exceeded expectations and already achieved history at AFCON 2023 by reaching the knockout rounds for the first time in their history.
And they did so in style, winning two of their three group matches, and finishing top in a group containing African giants like Algeria, Mauritania and Burkina Faso.
Namibia, meanwhile, haven't been fully convincing at AFCON so far. Collin Benjamin's side stunned Tunisia to win their group E opener, before failing to score against South Africa and Mali as they qualified as one of the four best third-placed finishers with four points.
Angola vs Namibia kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, January 27, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12pm ET/9 am PT
|Venue:
|Stade de la Paix
The Africa Cup of Nations match between Angola and Namibia will be played at Stade de la Paix in Bouake, Ivory Coast.
It will kick off at 12pm ET on Saturday, January 27, 2024, in the United States (US).
How to watch Angola vs Namibia online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the game is available to watch and stream live through beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, Fanatiz, Fubo (with a free 7-day trial), Sling World Sports and Sling Latino.
Team news & squads
Angola team news
Pedro Goncalves' Angola strolled through a tricky group with relative ease, as they netted six times across the group stages and look to have a solid chance of reaching the quarter-finals of this competition. Fredy and Bruno Paz both came off with knocks in Angola's last game, and it remains to be seen if they will be deemed fit enough to feature on Saturday or not.
Angola possible XI: Neblu; Afonso, Gasper, Quinito, Carneiro; Fredy, Show; Gilberto, Zini, Dala; Mabululu
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Neblu, Dominique, Kadu
|Defenders:
|Carneiro, Buatu-Mananga, Gaspar, Augusto, Afonso, Kinito, Fortuna
|Midfielders:
|Keliano, Cafumana, Ribeiro, Beni, Estrela, Paz
|Forwards:
|Luvumbo, Milson, Dala, Bela, Mabululu, Zine, Nzola
Namibia team news
Namibia made several changes following a hefty 4-0 defeat to South Africa as they drew with Mali to reach the knockouts. Striker Peter Shalulile bagged four goals in the AFCON qualification round, but Namibia's skipper has yet to open his account at the finals against superior opponents.
Benjamin is unlikely to change tactics against Angola, with the Brave Warriors manager set to stick with his usual 4-1-4-1 formation in Saturday's game.
Namibia possible XI: Kazapua; Kamberipa, Amutenya, Haukongo, Hanamub; Petrus; Muzeu, Tijiueza, Katua, Hotto; Shalulile
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kazapua, Maova, Ndisiro
|Defenders:
|Amutenya, Gebhardt, Hambira, Hanamub, Haoseb, Haukongo, Kamberipa, Nyambe, Petrus
|Midfielders:
|Kambato, Katua, Papama, Rudath, Shitembi, Tjiueza
|Forwards:
|Hotto, Limbondi, Kamatuka, Muzeu, Shalulile
Head-to-Head Record
This is only the second meeting between Angola and Namibia at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations; the first being a 3-3 draw in the 1998 group stage. The two sides haven't locked horns in any competition since a November 2015 friendly at the Estádio 11 de Novembro, won 1-0 by Angola.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|20 Sep 2003
|Namibia 1-3 Angola
|International Friendly
|09 May 2004
|Angola 2-1 Namibia
|COSAFA Cup
|04 Apr 2009
|Angola 0-0 Namibia
|International Friendly
|22 Dec 2011
|Angola 0-0 Namibia
|International Friendly
|06 Nov 2015
|Angola 1-0 Namibia
|International Friendly