How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Colorado Rockies, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Los Angeles Angels and the Colorado Rockies are ready to face off to start a thrilling MLB action on July 30, 2024, at 9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT at Angels' home ground.

The Angels are in fourth place in the AL West with a 46-60 record overall and a 23-32 track at home. On the other hand, the Rockies are fifth in the NL West with a terrible 38-69 record at home and a poor 14-40 record when they're not at home.

The Rockies have a slightly better hitting average than the other team, even though both have disappointing records. Their batting average is .244, their on-base percentage is .306, and their slugging percentage is .401, which is 14th.

The Angels, on the other hand, are much worse, with a .234 batting average, a .304 on-base percentage, and a .376 slugging percentage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Colorado Rockies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Colorado Rockies on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.TV

Local TV channel: COLR

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Angels vs Colorado Rockies

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Los Angeles Angels vs Colorado Rockies: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Angels will take on the Colorado Rockies in an electrifying MLB battle on July 30, 2024, at 9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT, at Angel Stadium, in Anaheim, California.

Date July 30, 2024 First-Pitch Time 9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT Venue Angel Stadium Location Anaheim, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Los Angeles Angels vs Colorado Rockies team news

Los Angeles Angels team news

This season, Zachary Neto has hit .256 and has twenty-three doubles, thirteen home runs, and twenty-one walks. Neto hits 79th in the big leagues for home runs including 78th for RBIs. He's been hitting well lately—two games in a row—and over the past five games, he's hit .250 with 2 walks and a single RBI.

Nolan Schanuel has hit .251 and has 45 walks, 11 doubles, and 11 home runs. In Major League Baseball, he is ranked 108th in home runs as well as 129th in RBIs. Schanuel has hit safely in three straight games going into the next game. He has hit .462 in his last five games, with two home runs, seven walks, and four RBIs.

Los Angeles Angels injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Mike Trout OF Meniscus Out, 10-Day IL Kelvin Cáceres RHP Lat Out, 60-Day IL

Colorado Rockies team news

Brenton Doyle dominates his team with fifty-three RBIs and is ranked 38th in the big leagues in both home runs and RBIs.

Ezequiel Tovar has the best batting average on his team at .287. He also has the 38th most home runs and the 60th most RBIs among all MLB hitters this year.

Colorado Rockies injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Jordan Beck OF Hand fracture Out, 10-Day IL Germán Márquez RHP Elbow injury Out, 15-Day IL

Los Angeles Angels and Colorado Rockies projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team July 30, 2024 Griffin Canning Cal Quantrill

Los Angeles Angels and Colorado Rockies head-to-head record

Considering their recent head-to-head record, the next meeting between the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Angels promises to be an exciting one. The last five times these two teams have met, the Rockies have won three games and the Angels have won two. The Angels' 25-1 win on June 25, 2023, was especially impressive because it showed how strong their offense could be. On the other hand, the Rockies have shown they can come back from tough situations by winning close games like the 4-3 win on June 26, 2023, including the 7-4 win on June 24, 2023. This pattern shows that the Rockies have been able to stay in the game and take advantage of chances, even though the Angels can score a lot of runs.

Date Results Jun 26, 2023 Rockies 4-3 Angels Jun 25, 2023 Angels 25-1 Rockies Jun 24, 2023 Rockies 7-4 Angels Jul 29, 2021 Angels 8-7 Rockies Jul 28, 2021 Rockies 12-3 Angels

More MLB news and coverage