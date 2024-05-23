Angel City vs San Diego Wave FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Diego Wave FC (3-4-2, 11 points) will travel to face Angel City FC (3-5-1, 10 points) at BMO Stadium in the NWSL on Thursday night.

In San Diego’s last match, the team fell 2-1 to Bay FC at PayPal Park on Friday. Kyra Carusa opened the scoring for San Diego in the 23rd minute. Bay levelled the scoreline in the 55th minute through Scarlett Camberos. The hosts then grabbed the go-ahead goal through an own goal in the 87th minute.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Washington Spirit last Saturday and will be looking to bounce back here.

Angel City FC vs San Diego Wave FC kick-off time

Date: Thursday, May 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 pm ET/ 7 pm PT Venue: BMO Stadium

The match will be played at the BMO Stadium on Thursday, May 23, 2024, with kick-off at 10 pm ET/ 7 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Angel City FC vs San Diego Wave FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network, with Fubo serving as the streaming option in the United States (US). Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Angel City FC team news

Long-term absentee Jun Endo suffered a left anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury back in February. Defender and reigning Iron Woman, Sarah Gorden, had to come out of the 4-2 defeat to the Spirit with a knock. She remains an injury doubt here.

Claire Emslie has featured in all nine matches for Los Angeles this season while leading the team in scoring (5) and recording two assists. She will be the one to watch out for in this game.

Angel City possible XI: Haracic; Spencer, Gorden, Reid, Curry; Howard, Nabet, Rodrigues; A. Thompson, Leroux, Emslie

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schult, Isenhour, Stambaugh, Haračić, Anderson, Pérez Defenders: Riley, Gorden, Nielsen, Vignola, Randle, Eddy, Spencer, Mathias, Reid Midfielders: Ertz, Endo, Thompson, Camberos, Rodríguez, Dougherty Howard, Hammond, Nabet Forwards: Press, Leroux, Emslie, Le Bihan, Johnson, Bright

San Diego Wave FC team news

Forwards Alex Morgan and Jaedyn Shaw have both been selected in the recent USWNT squad despite injury concerns. Naomi Girma has been on and off the San Diego Wave's injury report with muscular issues but featured from the outset in the 2-1 defeat to Bay FC.

Forward Kyra Carusa's goal against Bay FC was her second of the season and puts her level for the team lead with Jaedyn Shaw and Makenzy Doniak. The San Diego native, who joined the Wave in the middle of the 2023 season, has featured in all nine games for the Wave so far this season, totalling 358 minutes.

San Diego Wave possible XI: Sheridan; Westphal, Wesley, McNabb, Lundkvist; Colaprico, Van Egmond; Jones, McCaskill, Doniak; Bennett

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sheridan, Telford, Beall, Lowder, Brzykcy, Messner Defenders: Girma, Dahlkemper, Lundkvist, Torpey, Westphal, McNabb, Wesley, Shorts, Bruster, Hansen, Cortez Midfielders: Jakobsson, Van Egmond, Sánchez, Colaprico, Turnbow, Doniak, Enge, McCaskill, DeMarco, Pulver, Altschuld, Ascanio Forwards: Morgan, Shaw, Barcenas, Carusa, Ali, Bennett, Sodoma, Jones

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/08/23 San Diego Wave 1-1 Angel City NWSL Challenge Cup 29/06/23 Angel City 2-1 San Diego Wave NWSL Challenge Cup 18/06/23 San Diego Wave 1-2 Angel City NWSL 24/04/23 Angel City 0-2 San Diego Wave NWSL 18/09/22 San Diego Wave 1-0 Angel City NWSL

