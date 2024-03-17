Angel City vs Bay FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Angel City FC and Bay FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bay FC will make their NWSL debut on Sunday evening, taking on in-state rivals Angel City FC at the electric BMO Stadium.

Angel City FC have steadily improved since their NWSL debut in 2022. They earned their first playoff appearance in their second season in 2023 despite changing managers halfway through the season. The hosts will aim to cement their title credentials in 2024.

To open up their first full campaign under Becki Tweed, Angel City FC encounter Bay FC, who joined the NWSL in the offseason as one of two expansion clubs after paying a staggering $53 million to enter the league.

Angel City FC vs Bay FC kick-off time

Date: Sunday, March 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: BMO Stadium

The NWSL match between Angel City FC and Bay FC will be played at the BMO Stadium in LA, California, USA.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Angel City FC vs Bay FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through ION.

Team news & squads

Angel City FC team news

Angel City FC's preseason did not go as planned, as they lost star attacker Jun Endo to an ACL injury, with the Japanese star now ruled out for the entirety of the season. That will leave a creative vacuum that will be difficult to fill. However, there is good news: veteran star Christen Press may be eligible for the game after missing the whole 2023 season and the FIFA World Cup due to an ACL injury after returning to the preseason roster.

Angel City FC predicted XI: Anderson; Vignola, Nielsen, Gorden, Riley; Henry, Fuller; Emslie, Thompson, Phair; Leroux

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schult, Isenhour, Stambaugh, Haračić, Anderson, Pérez Defenders: Riley, Gorden, Nielsen, Vignola, Randle, Eddy, Spencer, Mathias, Reid Midfielders: Ertz, Endo, Thompson, Camberos, Rodríguez, Dougherty Howard, Hammond, Nabet Forwards: Press, Leroux, Emslie, Le Bihan, Johnson, Bright

Bay FC team news

The Bay FC roster will be approaching full strength, with their newest recruits joining the team for training in February and March. International players Asisat Oshoala and Deyna Castellanos will make their NWSL debuts for Bay FC, signing from FC Barcelona Femení and Manchester City Women, respectively. Meanwhile, Scarlett Camberos will return to Los Angeles to face her former side for the first time since being moved to Bay FC in December.

Bay FC starting XI: Proulx; Dydasco, Menges, Sharples, Pickett; Shepherd, Anderson, Bailey; Hill, Boade, Hamid

Position Players Goalkeepers: Allen, Lowder, Proulx, Rowland Defenders: Beattie, Brewster, Dydasco, King, Loera, Menges, Pickett, Sharples Midfielders: Anderson, Bailey, Doms, Kundananji, Shepherd Forwards: Boade, Camberos, Conti, Hill, Oshoala, Princess

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides matched up in the pre-season, a contest that ended in a scoreless draw on February 24.

Date Match Competition February 24, 2024 Bay FC 0-0 Angel City Club Friendlies

