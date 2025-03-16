How to watch today's Angel City vs San Diego Wave NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Angel City and San Diego Wave, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Angel City and San Diego Wave will conclude matchday one of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) regular season when the two sides clash at the BMO Stadium on Sunday.

After 2024 was a disappointing term for both Southern California teams, with Angel City and the Wave finishing 12th and 10th, respectively, both sides were part of the Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) as part of their pre-season preparations.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Angel City vs San Diego Wave online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Angel City and San Diego Wave will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN 2 and ESPN Deportes.

Angel City vs San Diego Wave kick-off time

The NWSL match between Angel City and San Diego Wave will be played at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, United States.

It will kick off at 3:50 pm PT / 6:50 pm ET on Sunday, March 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Angel City team news

As Becki Tweed joined the Wave as an assistant coach, the club has appointed former Houston Dash coach Sam Laity as interim.

Alanna Kennedy and Miyabi Moriya, besides Savy King from Bay FC, are among the eight new players signed by the club in the offseason.

San Diego Wave team news

Amid 12 new signings, the visitors added players such as Adriana Leon, Kailen Sheridan, Kenza Dali, Favour Emmanuel and Gia Corley, with former Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall now at the helm as the new head coach.

Goalkeeper DiDi Haracic utilized her free agency to join the Wave.

