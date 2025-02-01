How to watch today's Club America vs Juarez Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Club America and Juarez, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America face Juarez in a Liga MX Clausura 2025 match-up at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Saturday.

Aguilas registered back-to-back league wins over Santos Laguna and Atletico San Luis in their most recent fixtures, while Juarez seek to build momentum in the race for the top six. The visitors last picked up a 1-0 win against Santos Laguna.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Club America vs Juarez online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Club America and Juarez will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Univision and TUDN.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Club America vs Juarez kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Azteca

The Liga MX match between Club America and Juarez will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Saturday, February 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Club America team news

While Igor Lichnovsky, Jorge Mere and Kevin Alvarez are set to remain sidelined until around late February, Diego Valdes and Rodrigo Aguirre are doubts due to knocks.

Alejandro Zendejas, Brian Rodriguez and Victor Davila should continue in the final third, with Erick Sanchez and Jonathan dos Santos in midfield.

Juarez team news

Midfielder Manuel Castro is somewhat of a long-term absentee with an ACL injury. Aviles Hurtado is nursing an ankle injury, while Bryan Romero is doubtful due to a knee problem.

Oscar Estupinan is set to be the focal point in attack, with Jose Luis Rodriguez featuring through the middle.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

