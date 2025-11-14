How to watch Alabama vs Oklahoma NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) welcome the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, November 15, 2025, for what promises to be a thrilling SEC showdown.

Oklahoma finally managed to do something it hadn't accomplished all season in its last outing, win a shootout. The Sooners' defense has bullied weaker opponents throughout the year, but when facing top-tier competition, it's been a different story.

Before their narrow 33-27 victory over Tennessee, the Sooners had dropped both contests in which they allowed more than 17 points, against Ole Miss and Texas. Their win over the Volunteers showed resilience, but a trip to Tuscaloosa presents a far tougher challenge.

Alabama has been on a tear, stringing together eight straight victories since that early stumble against Florida State, a game that now feels like a distant memory. The Crimson Tide have crushed lesser opposition and shown grit in close wins over ranked programs such as Georgia and Missouri.

With the Tide firing on all cylinders and playing in front of a raucous home crowd, this matchup feels tailor-made for Alabama to flex its muscle, assert dominance, and further cement its case as one of college football’s premier College Football Playoff contenders.

Alabama vs Oklahoma: Date and kick-off time

The Crimson Tide will take on the Sooners in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Date Saturday, November 15, 2025 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT Venue Bryant-Denny Stadium Location Tuscaloosa, Alabama

How to watch Alabama vs Oklahoma on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Alabama vs Oklahoma news & key players

Alabama Crimson Tide team news

The Crimson Tide continued their winning ways with a 20-9 victory over LSU in their latest matchup. Quarterback Ty Simpson was sharp through the air, completing 21 of 35 passes (60%) for 277 yards and a touchdown without turning the ball over.

In the backfield, Daniel Hill chipped in 21 rushing yards on seven carries (3.0 per attempt) and punched in a score, while also hauling in one short reception for a loss of three yards. Out wide, Germie Bernard proved to be the big-play threat, snagging three catches for 79 yards, averaging an impressive 26.3 yards per grab to pace Alabama's receiving corps.

Oklahoma Sooners team news

The Oklahoma Sooners have struggled to light up the scoreboard this season, ranking 11th in the SEC with an average of 28.9 points per game, a mark that puts them behind only Kentucky, Auburn, LSU, Florida, and South Carolina in offensive output. Their ground game hasn't fared much better. The Sooners also sit 11th in the conference in both rushing offense and rushing defense, with their production in both areas leaving plenty to be desired.

At quarterback, John Mateer, a Washington State transfer, has handled the bulk of the snaps. However, his form has dipped noticeably since returning from a hand injury. Before going down, Mateer was a dual-threat menace, throwing for six touchdowns and running for five more through the first four contests. Since coming back, and facing only SEC opponents, he's managed just two passing touchdowns and one rushing score across the last four games.

Isaiah Sategna III has emerged as Mateer's go-to receiver, pulling in 40 receptions for 692 yards and five touchdowns. His 76.9 receiving yards per game rank him fifth in the SEC, while Deion Burks has provided steady support with 42 catches for 435 yards and two scores.

On the ground, Tory Blaylock leads the charge with 94 carries for 401 yards and four touchdowns, giving the Sooners some balance in the backfield. Defensively, Oklahoma has been solid in limiting yardage and points but lacks the killer instinct to force turnovers, ranking a disappointing 117th nationally with just 0.8 takeaways per game. For comparison, Alabama sits 18th in that category, nearly doubling Oklahoma's total at 1.8 takeaways per contest.

Up front, the Sooners boast some bright spots. Taylor Wein is one of the SEC's most disruptive forces, averaging 1.22 tackles for loss per game, fourth-best in the league, while R Mason Thomas isn't far behind with 1.06 per game, ranking seventh. Thomas has also been a force in the pass rush, recording 6.5 sacks, good for a share of fifth place in the conference.

Despite their inconsistency elsewhere, one thing Oklahoma has done well is pressure opposing quarterbacks, and that defensive front could be key if they hope to hang with Alabama.