How to watch Alabama vs LSU NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The LSU Tigers return to the field Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, stepping into one of college football's loudest stages for a Week 11 clash with the No.4 Alabama.

It has been a whirlwind stretch in Baton Rouge. The program made a midseason coaching change, moving on from its fourth-year head coach and handing the reins to Frank Wilson on an interim basis. Now LSU heads into Bryant-Denny Stadium looking to reset its season and maybe even stir up some chaos.

Alabama is no stranger to handling business at home. The Crimson Tide have won 84 straight in Tuscaloosa against unranked opponents, the longest run of its kind in three decades. LSU, though, is not the typical "unranked visitor." There is still talent on this roster, and the shock factor of a coaching change could bring an edge, especially with Wilson rallying the locker room.

The Tide have stabilized since their stunning Week 1 loss to Florida State. Seven straight victories later, second-year head coach Kalen DeBoer has his group looking more like the Alabama fans expect. But when LSU and Alabama meet, logic rarely tells the full story. Pride and rivalry usually do.

Alabama vs LSU: Date and kick-off time

The Crimson Tide will take on the Tigers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Date Saturday, November 8, 2025 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT Venue Bryant-Denny Stadium Location Tuscaloosa, Alabama

How to watch Alabama vs LSU on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Alabama vs LSU news & key players

Alabama Crimson Tide team news

Alabama leans on its passing game as well. The Tide average 291.6 yards through the air, while the run game sits at 118.9 yards per contest. They score 34.4 points per game and allow just 18.2. Ty Simpson is having a standout season with 2,184 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and only one interception. He has added a pair of rushing scores. Austin Mack and Keelon Russell have handled cleanup duty.

The backfield is varied, with Jam Miller leading the way at 308 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Kevin Riley, Germie Bernard, AK Dear, and Richard Young round out the rotation. In the passing game, Bernard doubles as the No. 1 receiver with 526 yards and six touchdowns. Ryan Williams, Isaiah Horton, Lotzeir Brooks, and tight end Josh Cuevas have all cleared the 200-yard mark as well. Kicker Connor Talty has been perfect on extra points and is 9-of-13 on field goals.

Defensively, Alabama will be shorthanded. Qua Russaw is done for the year after foot surgery. Jah-Marien Latham is also out. Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. remains suspended.

LSU Tigers team news

LSU enters the matchup averaging 249.3 passing yards per game, but the run game has been inconsistent at just 106.3 yards per outing. The Tigers score 25.5 points per game. Their defense, however, has been reliable, holding opponents to 18.9 points per contest. Garrett Nussmeier has thrown for 1,806 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Freshman Michael Van Buren Jr. has flashed in limited snaps. Caden Durham leads the ground game with 378 yards and two scores, while Harlem Berry, Zavion Thomas, and Ju’Juan Johnson each provide depth and change-of-pace carries.

The receiving corps spreads the ball around. Aaron Anderson has 382 yards and ranks second on the team in catches. Barion Brown, Bauer Sharp, Kyle Parker, Trey’Dez Green, and Thomas are all over 175 receiving yards. Damian Ramos has been steady in the kicking game, hitting 14 of 17 field goals with a long of 52.