Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi League match between Al-Wehda and Al-Nassr, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Nassr will be back in Saudi Pro League action on Saturday evening with a trip to Mecca to face Al-Wehda at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium.

With captain Cristiano Ronaldo being rested, Anderson Talisca stepped up with the goods on Tuesday night, bagging a remarkable hat-trick as Al-Nassr won 3-2 at Al-Duhail to maintain their 100 percent record in this season’s Asian Champions League and moved within a whisker of securing their place in the knockout rounds, with two games left to play in the group stage.

The Global One haven’t lost a game since their back-to-back defeats at the start of the Pro League season in mid-August, having won nine games out of 10 during this period. With 28 points after 12 rounds, Luis Casto's men are currently second in the Saudi top-flight standings, two points ahead third-placed Al-Ahli Saudi and four behind table-toppers Al-Hilal.

The hosts, meanwhile, head into the weekend fresh off the back of snapping their five-game winless run as they toppled nine-man Al Hazem 2-1 when the sides locked horns at the Al Hazm Club Stadium on Monday.

Georgios Donis's side have now secured five wins, one draw and lost six of their 12 league matches, amassing 16 points and sitting eighth in the table, seven points above the relegation zone.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr kick-off time

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 1pm EST Venue: King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium

The Saudi Pro League encounter between Al-Nassr and Al-Wehda will be played at the King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Kick-off is at 1pm EST for fans in the United States.

How to watch Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Shahid n the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al-Wehda team news

Having picked up a straight red card in Al-Wehda's defeat against Al-Ahli on October 21, Al Hajji will serve the third of his three-match ban in this encounter, with Hazzaa Al-Ghamdi filling in the middle of the park.

After scoring six times in his first six games since his summer switch from Al-Hilal, former Manchester United and Watford striker Odion Ighalo is enduring a rut in front of goal, having failed to find the back of the net in his last six outings.

With starting striker Ighalo misfiring, Al-Wehda have relied on Craig Goodwin for attacking prowess, with the Australian forward boasting five league goals to his name.

Al Wehda possible XI: Munir; Al Mowalad, Al Hafith, Duarte, Hawsawi; Al-Ghamdi, Fajr; Goodwin, Anselmo, Noor; Ighalo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al Rashidi, Munir Defenders: Al Hafith, Al Muwallad, Al Bukhari, Kireiri, Hawsawi, El Yamiq, Makki, Duarte, Al Hajri Midfielders: Malik, Anselmo, Noor, Al-Hajji, Al-Qahtani, Al-Harbi, Al-Khayri, Al-Qarni, Bakshwn, Al-Ghamdi, Fajr, Al-Eisa, Al-Azizi Forwards: Al-Ali, van Crooij, Asiri, Al-Bishi, Ighalo, Goodwin, Naji, Al-Akouz

Al-Nassr team news

Al Nassr didn't need skipper Cristiano Ronaldo to beat Al Duhail in Qatar 3-2 in the AFC Champions League midweek, and the Portuguese ace will be nicely rested ahead of the trip to Mecca, having not travelled with the squad.

Anderson Talisca produced a fantastic hat-trick midweek and his scoring form has been nothing short of remarkable in the Saudi Pro League, sitting third in goal-scoring charts with eight goals.

With David Ospina still out with a long-term elbow injury, Saudi Arabia international goalkeeper Nawaf Alaqidi is expected to keep his spot in between the sticks for Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Al-Aqidi; Alkhaibari, Alamri, Laporte, Telles; Fofana, Brozovic; Ghareeb, Talisca, Mane; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar, Abdullah Defenders: Laporte, Al-Amri, Madu, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Konan, Telles, Qasem, S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, K. Al-Ghannam, Otavio, Yahya Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24/4/23 Al-Nassr 0-1 Al-Wehda Kings' Cup 9/2/23 Al-Wehda 0-4 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 27/8/22 Al-Nassr 0-1 Al-Wehda Saudi Pro League 25/5/21 Al-Wehda 1-1 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 20/1/21 Al-Nassr 3-1 Al-Wehda Saudi Pro League

Useful links