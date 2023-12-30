This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Al-Tai vs Al-Ittihad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Abhinav Sharma
Saudi Professional League
How to watch the Saudi Professional League match between Al-Tai and Al-Ittihad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Ittihad will look to snap a three-match losing streak in the Saudi Pro League when they travel to Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium in Ha'il to take on Al-Tai on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts' have also suffered three defeats in a row, and fell to a dismal 3-0 defeat in their last league game away at Damac, leaving Faris Al Shamal 14th in the table, just a point above the relegation zone.

The reigning Saudi Pro League champions, meanwhile, conceded three second-half strikes on Boxing Day to lose 5-2 to runners-up Al-Nassr, tumbling down to sixth in the table, nine points off a top-three spot. However, they could move up to fifth with a win against a struggling Al-Tai side here.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Tai vs Al-Ittihad kick-off time

Date:Saturday, December 30, 2023
Kick-off time:10 am EDT
Venue:Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Tai and Al-Ittihad will be played at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium in Ha'il, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 10 am EDT on Saturday, December 30, 2023, in the United States (US).

How to watch Al-Tai vs Al-Ittihad online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Fubo, FS2, FOX Deportes and Shahid in the US. Highlights will be made available on the platform after the game. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al-Tai team news

Bernard Mensah will be suspended for Al-Tai after picking up a pair of yellow cards in their 3-0 defeat to Damac in midweek, while Abdulkarim Al-Sultan has been ruled out due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Al Tai possible XI: Braga; Mohammed, Al-Nakhli, Roco, Majrashi; Cordea, Semedo, Bauer, Al-Moasher; Dugandzic, Al-Shamlan.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Braga, Al-Enezi, Al-Baqaawi, Al-Shammari
Defenders:Roco, Bauer, Fallatah, Abdullah, Majrashi, Al-Nakhli
Midfielders:Semedo, Al-Harabi, Bajandooh, Mensah, Al-Qunaian, Al-Omari, Al-Moashar, Al-Toiawy, Asiri, Al-Harthi
Forwards:Dugandzic, Misidjan, Cordea, Jaber, Al-Shamlan, Al-Hazzaa, Al-Haizan

Al-Ittihad team news

Al-Ittihad will be without the services of key midfield enforcer Fabinho, who was sent off in the defeat to Al-Nassr. Ahmed Bamsaud is struggling with a knock, while Omar Hawsawi, Luiz Felipe, Ahmed Hegazi and Suwailem Al-Manhali are all out with unspecified injuries.

Abderrazak Hamdallah bagged a consolation brace in their defeat to Al-Nassr, which took his overall tally to 10 domestic goals. However, 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema has fired blanks in each of his past three games.

Al-Ittihad possible XI: Al-Mayouf; Al-Sahafi, Sharahili, Z. Hawsawi; Kante, Al-Ghamdi; Romarinho, Hamdallah, Al-Farhan, Coronado; Benzema.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Grohe, Al-Mayouf, Al-Mermesh
Defenders:Al-Jaadi, Sharahili, Al-Manhali, O. Hawsawi, Abed, Bamsaud, Z. Hawsawi, Kadesh, Al-Olayan, Shanqeeti
Midfielders:Fabinho, Al-Nashri, Al-Farhan, Al-Ghamdi, Coronado, Al-Sahafi, Al-Shamrani, Al-Amri, Al-Oboud
Forwards:Benzema, Hamdallah, Camara, Haji

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
19/8/23Al-Ittihad 2-0 Al-TaiSaudi Pro League
31/5/23Al-Ittihad 2-0 Al-TaiSaudi Pro League
4/2/23Al-Tai 0-1 Al-IttihadSaudi Pro League
29/5/22Al-Tai 1-0 Al-IttihadSaudi Pro League
27/11/21Al-Ittihad 1-0 Al-TaiSaudi Pro League

