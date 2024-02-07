Al-Tai vs Al-Ittihad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Tai and Al-Ittihad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having lost their last three Saudi Pro League games, both Al-Tai and Al-Ittihad will be looking to return to winning ways in the league when they clash at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium on Wednesday.

The Knights of the North, who see themselves down to 16th place ahead of the tie, last faced a 3-0 defeat at Damac, while the defending league champions ended a three-game losing run by defeating Al-Faisaly 4-0 to progress to the King's Cup semi-finals.

Al-Ittihad's last result in the league was a 5-3 loss at home against Al-Nassr.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Tai vs Al-Ittihad kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 1 pm ET Venue: Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Tai and Al-Ittihad will be played at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium in Ha'il, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 1 pm ET on Wednesday, February 7, in the United States (US).

How to watch Al-Tai vs Al-Ittihad online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, FS2, FOX Deportes and Shahid while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Al-Tai team news

Ghanian midfielder Bernard Mensah is suspended after being sent off in the Damac loss, with defender Abdulkarim Al-Sultan ruled out due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Salman Al-Moasher can come in to replace Mensah, while Marco Dugandzic is likely to be joined by Rakan Al-Shamlan in attack.

Al-Tai possible XI: Braga; Mohammed, Al-Nakhli, Roco, Majrashi; Cordea, Semedo, Bauer, Al-Moasher; Dugandzic, Al-Shamlan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Braga, Al-Enezi, Al-Baqaawi, Al-Shammari Defenders: Roco, Bauer, Fallatah, Qasim, Abdullah, Al-Nakhli, Majrashi, Al-Qumairi Midfielders: Semedo, Al-Harabi, Bajandooh, Al-Qunaian, Al-Omari, Al-Moashar, Al-Toiawy, Asiri, Al-Harthi Forwards: Dugandzic, Misidjan, Cordea, Al-Shamlan, Al-Hazzaa, Al-Haizan

Al-Ittihad team news

The visitors also have a player suspended, as Fabinho picked up a couple of bookings in the Al-Nassr loss, while Ahmed Bamsaud, Omar Hawsawi, Luiz Felipe, Ahmed Hegazi and Suwailem Al-Manhali occupy the treatment room.

Going forward, Abderrazak Hamdallah will continue to support Karim Benzema.

Al-Ittihad possible XI: Al-Mayouf; Al-Sahafi, Sharahili, Z. Hawsawi; Kante, Al-Ghamdi; Romarinho, Hamdallah, Al-Farhan, Coronado; Benzema

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mahasneh, Al-Mayouf, Al-Jadani, Al-Mermesh, Al-Eisa Defenders: Al-Jaadi, Sharahili, Al-Mousa, Z. Hawsawi, Kadesh, Al-Sqoor, Shanqeeti, Al-Olayan Midfielders: Kante, Al-Nashri, Al-Farhan, F. Al-Ghamdi, H. Al-Ghamdi, Coronado, Al-Sahafi, Al-Shamrani, Jota, Al-Amri, A. Al-Ghamdi Forwards: Benzema, Romarinho, Hamdallah, Haji

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Al-Tai and Al-Ittihad across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 19, 2023 Al-Ittihad 2-0 Al-Tai Saudi Pro League May 31, 2023 Al-Ittihad 2-0 Al-Tai Saudi Pro League February 4, 2023 Al-Tai 0-1 Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League May 29, 2022 Al-Tai 1-0 Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League November 27, 2021 Al-Ittihad 1-0 Al-Tai Saudi Pro League

Useful links