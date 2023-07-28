Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Arab Club Champions Cup match between Nassr and Shabab, as well as kick-off time and team news

The Arab Club Champions Cup offers an exciting showdown between two Asian footballing giants this Friday as Al Shabab take on Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in a group stage game at the King Fahd Stadium.

It's been a hectic period for the Knights of Najd, who have played six friendlies this month as they prepare ahead of the new season, and most recently held European powerhouses like Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan to a stalemate. They were, however, brushed aside by both Benfica and Celta Vigo previously.

Ronaldo's side now have competitive action to focus on in the form of the Arab Club Champions Cup, where they will face fellow Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Shabab on Group C opener.

The six-time Saudi champions finished in fourth place in the Saudi Pro League standings last season and made it to the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League.

The visitors come into this game off the back of a narrow a narrow 1-0 victory over Debrecen and will hope for a strong start to their Arab Club Champions Cup campaign with a positive result against Al-Nassr.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab kick-off time

Date: July 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 4 pm EDT Venue: King Fahd Stadium

The Arab Club Champions Cup game between Inter Milan and Al-Nassr is scheduled for July 28, 2023, at the King Fahd Stadium in Ta'if, Saudi Arabia. It will kick off at 4 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Nassr vs Shabab online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV in the US, and is not available to stream online live. However, GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Al-Nassr team news

Al-Nassr head coach Luis Castro changed his entire starting XI at half-time against Inter Milan last time out to preserve his key players for this encounter. New star signings Alex Telles, Marcelo Brozovic, and Seko Fofana all made their first appearances for Al Nassr in that friendly.

The trio are all expected to start alongside superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who ended his first season in Saudi Arabia with 14 goals and two assists from 19 matches across all competitions, but failed to lift a single trophy with his new side.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Al-Aqidi; S. Al Ghannam, Oujami, Al-Amri, Telles; Brozovic, Fofana; K. Al Ghannam, Talisca, Ghareeb; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Abdullah, Al-Aqidi, Al-Bukhari, Ospina, Ozaybi Defenders: Al-Amri, Al-Boushal, Al-Fatil, S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Shammari, Kim, Konan, Lajami, Madu, Telles Midfielders: Ali, Al-Hasan, Al-Khaibari, Al-Najei, Al-Sulaiheem, Brozovic, Martinez, Talisca, Fofana Forwards: Adam, K. Al-Ghannam, Ghareeb, Maran, Masharipov, Ronaldo

Al-Shabab team news

Al-Shabab may feel slightly disappointed that they didn't get the PIF backing of the country’s lead quartet, but they are expected to augment their squad before the new season.

They have appointed Marcel Keizer, most recently the manager of UAE side Abu Dhabi, their new head coach after Vicente Moreno left in June after just one campaign in charge, where he guided them to fourth.

Former Valencia and Argentina playmaker Ever Banega pulls the team’s strings, with Colombia international Gustavo Cuellar joining him in midfield following his recent move from Al-Hilal. Goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu, South Korea’s No 1 at last year’s World Cup, is another key player for the visitors, and could have his hands full against Ronaldo & co.

Al-Shabab possible XI: Kim; Al-Sagour, Tambakti, Santos, Al-Harbi; Cuellar, Sharahili, Banega; Aljoui, Bahebri, Abdu

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kim, Al-Qarni Defenders: Al- Sagour , Tambakti, Santos, Al-Harbi, Al-Sabiyani, Al-Rubaie, Al-Sharari Midfielders: Cuellar, Sharahili, Banega, Adams, Kanabah, Al-Shammeri Forwards: Aljoui, Bahebri, Abdu, Junior, Al-Ammar,

Head-to-Head Record

There's not much to separate these two Saudi Pro League outfit in the last five head-to-heads, with both winning twice, losing twice, and drawing once.

Date Match Competition 24/5/23 Al-Nassr 3-2 Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League 14/1/23 Al-Shabab 0-0 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 6/5/22 Al-Nassr 4-2 Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League 5/11/21 Al-Shabab 1-0 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 13/2/21 Al-Nassr 0-4 Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League

Useful links