How to get Al Kholood vs Al-Taawoun tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al-Kholood host Al-Taawoun at Al-Hazem Club Stadium in Ar Rass, renewing a fixture with a little extra spice thanks to Hattan Bahebri, who joined Al-Kholood from Al-Taawoun last summer and promptly set up the winning goal against his old club when the sides met in April. Al-Kholood enjoyed a season to remember in 2025/26, finishing 13th in the table but reaching the King's Cup final, while Al-Taawoun secured a fine sixth-place finish and continental qualification via the AFC Champions League Two.

GOAL has all the information you need to secure Al-Kholood Club vs Al-Taawoun FC tickets right now, including kickoff details, ticket prices, and the best places to buy online.

When is Al Kholood vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 2 22 Aug 2026 - 12:10 King Abdullah Stadium, Buraydah

How to buy Al Kholood vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League tickets?

The most convenient way to secure tickets for this fixture is through Ticombo, which lists verified seating options for Al-Kholood Club vs Al-Taawoun FC with instant online booking and secure checkout. Buying through Ticombo lets you browse available categories and confirm your seat without needing official club membership or waiting for a general sale window to open.

Official tickets are also typically available through the Saudi Pro League site and the WeBook app, though these tend to be released only a week or two before kickoff. With both clubs coming off encouraging campaigns and a genuine subplot involving Bahebri's return to face his old side, booking early through Ticombo is a sensible way to guarantee your seat.

How much do Al Kholood vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Saudi Pro League tickets remain some of the most affordable in world football, and this fixture is no exception.

General admission tickets for standard Saudi Pro League fixtures typically start from around SAR 30 to SAR 90 through official channels.

Premium and sideline seating categories generally range from SAR 250 to SAR 600.

VIP and hospitality options, including lounge access and catering, can exceed SAR 1,500.

As with most Saudi Pro League fixtures, prices can shift as the match approaches, so booking early through Ticombo is the best way to secure the lowest available price and widest choice of seats.

Al Kholood vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Kholood vs Al-Taawoun Form

Al Kholood vs Al-Taawoun: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Al Kholood vs Al-Taawoun Standings



