Al-Ittihad vs Damac: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ittihad and Damac FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Ittihad will face Damac in the penultimate gameweek in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday evening at Jeddah's Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium.

The hosts' title defence has been abysmal, to say the least, and with only two games left to play in the season, the highest finish that the big-spending, PIF-owned club can secure is fourth place, currently sitting in fifth place in the league standings with 51 points after 32 games. The visitors, meanwhile, are 10th and on 40 points over the same period.

Al Ittihad vs Damac FC kick-off time

Date: Thursday, May 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm EST Venue: Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ittihad and Damac will be played at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 2:00 pm EST on Thursday, May 23, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Al Ittihad vs Damac FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Al-Ittihad and Damac FC will not be broadcast live in the US, with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Al Ittihad team news

Al Ittihad has a long list of absentees, including headline acquisition Karim Benzema, who has missed the last month due to a muscle issue.

The former Real Madrid star has struggled to rediscover his best form since moving to the Saudi Pro League. Among other injury absentees are Fabinho, Luiz Felipe, Madallah Al-Olayan, Omar Hawsawi, Ahmed Hegazy and the club's top-scorer this season Abderrazak Hamdallah.

Al Ittihad possible XI: Al-Mahasnah; Al Yami, Al Mosa, Kadesh, Al-Shanqeeti; Al Nashri, Kante; Al-Sahafi, Al-Amri, Jota; Romarinho

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mayouf, and Mermesh Defenders: Hegazy, Al Hawsawi, Al-Olayan, Bamasud, Shanqeeti, Kadesh, Hawsawi, Al-Sagour, Al-Menhali, and Al-Mousa Midfielders: Romarinho, Faisal Al-Ghamdi, Al-Amri, Al Sahafi, Al-Nashri, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Farhan, and Hamed Al-Ghamdi Forwards: Benzema, Hamdallah, and Jota

Damac FC team news

Damac are also without the services of several key players for the final two games of the season, including Georges-Kevin N'Koudou and Domagoj Antolic (both muscle), who have missed the last three games.

Abdelkader Bedrane and Assan Ceesay are out with knocks, while Abdulaziz Al-Bishi is sidelined for an extended period after tearing an ankle ligament in late April against Al-Taawoun.

Damac possible XI: Zeghba; Hawsawi, Al-Rashidi, Chafai, Al-Obaid; Munshi, Solan, Hamed, Stanciu, Al-Qahtani; Al-Johani

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hawsawi, B. Al-Shahrani Defenders: Bedrane, Chafai, Al-Shammrani, Al-Rashidi, Al-Anazi, Al-Obaid, S. Al-Hawsawi, A. Al-Hawsawi, Faqihi Midfielders: Hamed, Majrashi, Antolic, Stanciu, A. Al-Shahrani, Qahtani, N'Koudou, Makeen, Al-Bishi, Al-Zain Forwards: Ceesay, Harisi, Solan, Al-Juhani

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/12/23 Damac FC 3-1 Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League 05/04/23 Al-Ittihad 3-0 Damac FC Saudi Pro League 11/10/22 Damac FC 1-1 Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League 03/03/22 Al-Ittihad 2-1 Damac FC Saudi Pro League 17/10/21 Damac FC 1-1 Al-Ittihad Saudi Pro League

