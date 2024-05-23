Al-Ittihad vs Damac: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Al Ittihad will face Damac in the penultimate gameweek in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday evening at Jeddah's Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium.
The hosts' title defence has been abysmal, to say the least, and with only two games left to play in the season, the highest finish that the big-spending, PIF-owned club can secure is fourth place, currently sitting in fifth place in the league standings with 51 points after 32 games. The visitors, meanwhile, are 10th and on 40 points over the same period.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Al Ittihad vs Damac FC kick-off time
|Date:
|Thursday, May 23, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2:00 pm EST
|Venue:
|Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City
The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ittihad and Damac will be played at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
It will kick off at 2:00 pm EST on Thursday, May 23, 2024, in the United States (US).
How to watch Al Ittihad vs Damac FC online - TV channels & live streams
The match between Al-Ittihad and Damac FC will not be broadcast live in the US, with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Al Ittihad team news
Al Ittihad has a long list of absentees, including headline acquisition Karim Benzema, who has missed the last month due to a muscle issue.
The former Real Madrid star has struggled to rediscover his best form since moving to the Saudi Pro League. Among other injury absentees are Fabinho, Luiz Felipe, Madallah Al-Olayan, Omar Hawsawi, Ahmed Hegazy and the club's top-scorer this season Abderrazak Hamdallah.
Al Ittihad possible XI: Al-Mahasnah; Al Yami, Al Mosa, Kadesh, Al-Shanqeeti; Al Nashri, Kante; Al-Sahafi, Al-Amri, Jota; Romarinho
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Grohe, Al-Mayouf, and Mermesh
|Defenders:
|Hegazy, Al Hawsawi, Al-Olayan, Bamasud, Shanqeeti, Kadesh, Hawsawi, Al-Sagour, Al-Menhali, and Al-Mousa
|Midfielders:
|Romarinho, Faisal Al-Ghamdi, Al-Amri, Al Sahafi, Al-Nashri, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Farhan, and Hamed Al-Ghamdi
|Forwards:
|Benzema, Hamdallah, and Jota
Damac FC team news
Damac are also without the services of several key players for the final two games of the season, including Georges-Kevin N'Koudou and Domagoj Antolic (both muscle), who have missed the last three games.
Abdelkader Bedrane and Assan Ceesay are out with knocks, while Abdulaziz Al-Bishi is sidelined for an extended period after tearing an ankle ligament in late April against Al-Taawoun.
Damac possible XI: Zeghba; Hawsawi, Al-Rashidi, Chafai, Al-Obaid; Munshi, Solan, Hamed, Stanciu, Al-Qahtani; Al-Johani
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hawsawi, B. Al-Shahrani
|Defenders:
|Bedrane, Chafai, Al-Shammrani, Al-Rashidi, Al-Anazi, Al-Obaid, S. Al-Hawsawi, A. Al-Hawsawi, Faqihi
|Midfielders:
|Hamed, Majrashi, Antolic, Stanciu, A. Al-Shahrani, Qahtani, N'Koudou, Makeen, Al-Bishi, Al-Zain
|Forwards:
|Ceesay, Harisi, Solan, Al-Juhani
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|07/12/23
|Damac FC 3-1 Al-Ittihad
|Saudi Pro League
|05/04/23
|Al-Ittihad 3-0 Damac FC
|Saudi Pro League
|11/10/22
|Damac FC 1-1 Al-Ittihad
|Saudi Pro League
|03/03/22
|Al-Ittihad 2-1 Damac FC
|Saudi Pro League
|17/10/21
|Damac FC 1-1 Al-Ittihad
|Saudi Pro League