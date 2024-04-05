Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Round 27 of the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League season sees Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun go head-to-head at the King Abdullah Sports City on Friday evening, with both teams locked on 46 points in the table and vying for a top-three finish.
The faltering reigning champions came away empty-handed from their hard-fought contest against third-placed Al-Ahli, falling to a 1-0 defeat. Al-Taawoun, meanwhile, got the better of Al-Tai in an incredible five-goal thriller.
Al Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun kick-off time
|Date:
|Friday, April 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm EST
|Venue:
|King Abdullah Sports City Stadium
The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in the port city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Friday, April 5, 2024, in the United States (US).
Team news & squads
Al Ittihad team news
Al-Ittihad manager Marcelo Gallardo has several men missing ahead of the visit of Al-Taawoun, with Abdullah Al-Jadani, Ahmed Sharahili, and Ahmed Bamasud all sidelined for the long-term due to cruciate ligament injuries.
Al-Ittihad predicted XI: Al Muaiouf; Kadesh, Hegazy, Luiz Felipe, Al Saqour; A. Al Ghamdi, Kante, F. Al Ghamdi, Jota; Benzema, Hamdallah
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Grohe, Al-Mayouf, Al-Mermesh
|Defenders:
|Hegazy, Felipe, Al Hawsawi, Al-Olayan, Bamasud, Shanqeeti, Kadesh, Hawsawi, Al-Sagour, Al-Menhali, Al-Mousa
|Midfielders:
|Fabinho, Romarinho, Faisal Al-Ghamdi, Al-Amri, Al Sahafi, Al-Nashri, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Farhan, Hamed Al-Ghamdi
|Forwards:
|Benzema, Hamdallah, Jota
Al-Taawoun team news
Al-Taawoun have no fresh fitness issues to contend with following their 3-2 victory over Al-Tai on Tuesday night, but head coach Laurențiu Reghecampf is set to make some alterations to the starting XI to freshen up his side.
Al-Taawoun predicted XI: Mailson; Al Ghamdi, Al Saluli, Girotto, Al Shammari; Flavio, El Mahdioui; Al Kuwaykibi, Guanca, Adam; Pedro
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
Mailson
|Defenders:
|Girotto, Faqeehi, Al Saluli, Al-Ahmed, Al-Shammary, Al-Sheail, Alshuyl
|Midfielders:
|Guanca, El Mahdioui, Flávio, Al-Kuwaykibi, Al-Nasser, Al Oyayari, Aboulshamat, Ashraf, Mahzari, Saleh, Baker
|Forwards:
|Barrow, Castro, Pedro, Mohammed
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Fixture
|Competition
|October 20, 2023
|Al Taawon 1-1 Al Ittihad
|Saudi Arabia Pro League
|May 3, 2023
|Al Taawon 2-1 Al Ittihad
|Saudi Arabia Pro League
|December 26, 2022
|Al Ittihad 3-0 Al Taawon
|Saudi Arabia Pro League
|February 21, 2022
|Al Taawon 1-2 Al Ittihad
|Saudi Arabia Cup
|February 17, 2022
|Al Taawon 1-1 Al Ittihad
|Saudi Arabia Pro League