Al-Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Round 27 of the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League season sees Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun go head-to-head at the King Abdullah Sports City on Friday evening, with both teams locked on 46 points in the table and vying for a top-three finish.

The faltering reigning champions came away empty-handed from their hard-fought contest against third-placed Al-Ahli, falling to a 1-0 defeat. Al-Taawoun, meanwhile, got the better of Al-Tai in an incredible five-goal thriller.

Al Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun kick-off time

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: King Abdullah Sports City Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in the port city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Friday, April 5, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Al Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be televised in the US, but live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al Ittihad team news

Al-Ittihad manager Marcelo Gallardo has several men missing ahead of the visit of Al-Taawoun, with Abdullah Al-Jadani, Ahmed Sharahili, and Ahmed Bamasud all sidelined for the long-term due to cruciate ligament injuries.

Al-Ittihad predicted XI: Al Muaiouf; Kadesh, Hegazy, Luiz Felipe, Al Saqour; A. Al Ghamdi, Kante, F. Al Ghamdi, Jota; Benzema, Hamdallah

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mayouf, Al-Mermesh Defenders: Hegazy, Felipe, Al Hawsawi, Al-Olayan, Bamasud, Shanqeeti, Kadesh, Hawsawi, Al-Sagour, Al-Menhali, Al-Mousa Midfielders: Fabinho, Romarinho, Faisal Al-Ghamdi, Al-Amri, Al Sahafi, Al-Nashri, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Farhan, Hamed Al-Ghamdi Forwards: Benzema, Hamdallah, Jota

Al-Taawoun team news

Al-Taawoun have no fresh fitness issues to contend with following their 3-2 victory over Al-Tai on Tuesday night, but head coach Laurențiu Reghecampf is set to make some alterations to the starting XI to freshen up his side.

Al-Taawoun predicted XI: Mailson; Al Ghamdi, Al Saluli, Girotto, Al Shammari; Flavio, El Mahdioui; Al Kuwaykibi, Guanca, Adam; Pedro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mailson Defenders: Girotto, Faqeehi, Al Saluli, Al-Ahmed, Al-Shammary, Al-Sheail, Alshuyl Midfielders: Guanca, El Mahdioui, Flávio, Al-Kuwaykibi, Al-Nasser, Al Oyayari, Aboulshamat, Ashraf, Mahzari, Saleh, Baker Forwards: Barrow, Castro, Pedro, Mohammed

Head-to-Head Record

Date Fixture Competition October 20, 2023 Al Taawon 1-1 Al Ittihad Saudi Arabia Pro League May 3, 2023 Al Taawon 2-1 Al Ittihad Saudi Arabia Pro League December 26, 2022 Al Ittihad 3-0 Al Taawon Saudi Arabia Pro League February 21, 2022 Al Taawon 1-2 Al Ittihad Saudi Arabia Cup February 17, 2022 Al Taawon 1-1 Al Ittihad Saudi Arabia Pro League

