Al-Ittihad vs Al-Riyadh: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ittihad and Al Riyadh, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Ittihad will look to resume their Saudi Pro League campaign on a high note when they welcome Al-Riyadh at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on Sunday.

It has been a really disappointing defence of the Saudi Arabian crown by Al-Ittihad as they return to Saudi Pro League action sitting fifth in the table with Marcelo Gallardo, who took over from Nuno Espirito Santo, trying to get them back on track with little fruition.

They were held to a goalless draw by Navbahor in their most recent outing in the first leg of their AFC Champions League Round of 16 tie. They now face an Al-Riyadh side who are down in 15th position with 19 points from as many games, hovering just above the relegation zone.

Al Ittihad vs Al Riyadh kick-off time

Date: Sunday, February 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:00 pm ET Venue: Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Riyadh will be played at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in the port city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm ET on Sunday, February 18, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Al Ittihad vs Al Riyadh online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, FOX Deportes and Fox Soccer Plus.

Team news & squads

Al Ittihad team news

Karim Benzema's spell in Saudi Arabia has hit another snag after his Al-Ittihad manager Marcelo Gallardo made a huge decision to leave the striker out of his squad for their 0-0 draw against Uzbek side Navbahor Namangan on Thursday in their Asian Champions League last-16 tie.

The hosts have plenty of injury concerns as well, especially in the defensive department. Ahmed Sharahili suffered a cruciate ligament tear back in September and has been out ever since. Ahmed Bamasud is recovering from the same issue. Brazilian Luiz Felipe is struggling with a muscle tear, while Muhannad Shanqeeti and Omar Hawsawi are also sidelined.

Al-Ittihad predicted XI: Grohe; Yami, Hegazy, Kadesh, Alolayan; Kante, Farhan, Ghamdi; Romarinho, Hamdallah, Sahafi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mayouf, Al-Mermesh, Al-Jadani Defenders: Hegazy, Felipe, Al Hawsawi, Sharahili, Al-Olayan, Bamasud, Shanqeeti, Kadesh, Hawsawi, Al-Sagour, Al-Menhali, Al-Mousa Midfielders: Kanté, Fabinho, Romarinho, Faisal Al-Ghamdi, Al-Amri, Al Sahafi, Al-Nashri, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Farhan, Hamed Al-Ghamdi Forwards: Benzema, Hamdallah, Jota

Al Riyadh team news

Al-Riyadh enter the tie with a full-strength squad and have no injury concerns of note. Left-back Abdulelah Al-Khaibari is one card away from receiving a one-match suspension.

Saleh Al Abbas is the club’s top scorer, with seven goals to his name in the Saudi Pro League this season, while Andre Gray and Birama Toure form a potent attack.

Al-Riyadh predicted XI: Campana; Hussain, Assiri, Shwirekh, Khaibari; Toure, Ndong; Shehri, Musona, Abbas; Gray

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martín Campaña, Zaid Al-Bawardi, Rakan Najjar, Abdulrahman Al Shammari Defenders: Alin Toșca, Dino Arslanagić, Amiri Kurdi, Ahmad Asiri, Mohammed Al Shwirekh, Fahad Al Rashidi, Khalid Al-Shuwayyi, Fahad Muneef, Abdulelah Al-Khaibari, Hussain Al-Nuweqi Midfielders: Knowledge Musona, Didier N'Dong, Birama Touré, Yahia Al-Shehri, Ali Al-Zaqan, Abdulhadi Al-Harajin, Abdullah Al-Dossari, Abdulmohsen Al-Qahtani, Saleh Al-Saeed, Bader Al Mutairi, Mohamed Al Oqil Forwards: Andre Gray, Saleh Al Abbas

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24/08/2023 Al Riyadh 0-4 Al-Ittihad King's Cup 25/01/2016 Al-Ittihad 4-0 Al Riyadh King's Cup 09/03/2015 Al-Ittihad 4-0 Al Riyadh King's Cup

