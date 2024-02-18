Al-Hilal vs Al-Raed: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al-Raed, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Hilal will resume their Saudi Pro League campaign following the winter break with a home meeting against Al-Raed at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Sunday.

The Blue Waves are the dominant force in Saudi Arabian football right now, and they currently sit at the top of the table, seven points ahead of second-placed Al-Nassr, while Al-Raed's recent uptick in form has seen them climb out of the drop zone to 13th, only one point clear of the relegation zone.

Al Hilal vs Al-Raed kick-off time

Date: Sunday, February 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am ET Venue: Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Raed will be played at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 9 am ET on Sunday, February 18, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al-Raed online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

Al Hilal team news

Neymar is still struggling to return to full fitness, with the Al-Hilal striker suffering a cruciate ligament tear sustained in October. Muteb Al Mufarrij is also dealing with a cruciate ligament injury and is a long-term absentee. Additionally, Mohammed Al Owais is expected to be out until late February 2024 due to a back injury.

Al-Hilal predicted XI: Bounou; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al-Bulayhi, Shahrani; Kanno, Neves, Milinkovic-Savic; Michael, Mitrovic, Al-Dawsari

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Owais, Al-Wutaian, Al-Rubaie, Abu Rasen Defenders: Koulibaly, Lodi, Abdulhamid, Al-Shahrani, Albulayhi, Al-Burayk, Al Tambakti, Jahfali, Al-Dawsari (Khalifah), Almufarrij, Ali Barnawi Midfielders: Neymar, Milinković-Savić, Malcom, Neves, Michael, Al-Dawsari (Salem), Al-Faraj, Kanno, Al-Dawsari (Nasser), Al-Malki, Al Asmari, Alzaid, Al-Zaid, Zaid Forwards: Mitrović, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Al-Qahtani





Al-Raed team news

There is only one injury concern for Al-Raed ahead of their trip to face league leaders Al-Hilal this weekend, with Amir Sayoud out with a muscular problem.

Al-Raed predicted XI: Moreira; Doseri, Rajeh, Gonzalez, Ndiaye, Jayzani; Fouzir, Normann, Subaie; Tavarés, El Berkaoui

Position Players Goalkeepers:



Moreira, Al Harbi Defenders: Gonzalez, Al Yousif, Al-Fahad, Whaeshi, Al-Jayzani, Al Rajeh Midfielders: Saâyoud, Loum, Fouzair, Normann, Al Jebreen, Al Bishi, Hadhood, Hazzazi, Magrshi Forwards: El Berkaoui, Tavares, Al-Ghamdi (Raed), Al-Ghamdi (Firas)

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24/08/2023 Al-Raed 0-0 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 31/05/2023 Al-Hilal 3-3 Al-Raed Saudi Pro League 10/01/2023 Al-Raed 1-1 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 13/03/2022 Al-Raed 0-0 Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 20/12/2021 Al-Hilal 2-0 Al-Raed King's Cup

