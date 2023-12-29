This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Abhinav Sharma
Saudi Professional League
How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Fayha and Al-Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Fayha will be hoping for a surprise victory when they square off against table-toppers Al-Hilal on Friday in the Saudi Pro League at Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium.

The Blue Waves extended their winning run to 19 games across all competitions with a 7-0 thrashing of Abha, turning a competitive game into a blowout by netting five times in the final 20 minutes.

This victory solidified Al-Hilal's lead in the league with 50 points after 18 rounds, establishing a seven-point lead over second-placed Al-Nassr, who are trying to catch up with Jorge Jesus' men.

The hosts, on the other hand, have struggled for form in the league recently, and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the table. They were beaten 3-0 by Al-Khaleej last time out, which has dropped them down to 11th with 19 points after 18 league games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal kick-off time

Date:Friday, Dec 29, 2023
Kick-off time:10am ET
Venue:Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

The Saudi Pro League game between Al-Fayha and Al-Hilal will be played at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Friday, December 29, 2023. Kick-off is at 10am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Al-Fayha vs Al-Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

ShahidWatch here

The Saudi Pro League clash will be shown live on Shahid in the US. Fans can also follow live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Al-Fayha team news

Al-Fayha will be without the services of Abdelhamid Sabiri (knee surgery) and Anthony Nwakaeme (unknown) due to respective injury concerns, while Mohammed Majrashi is sidelined with a cruciate ligament issue.

Al-Fayha possible XI: Stojkovic; Al-Baqawi, Al-Shuwaish, Haqawi; Cimirot, Al-Harthi, Zidan, Konan; Sakala, Mandash, Oneykuru

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Stojković, Al-Kassar, Al Thumairy, Al-Deqeel
Defenders:Konan, Al Khalaf, Al-Rashidi, Alqaydhi, Haqawi, Al Baqawi, Al-Showaish, Al Khalidi, Al Qaydhi, Al Rammah, Al Dowaish, Aman, Majrashi
Midfielders:Sabiri, Cimirot, Ryller, Ruiz, Mandash, Zidan, Al-Kaabi, Alkhalaf, Kaabi, Al Anzi, Al Muqbel, Al Surur, Jadhami
Forwards:Sakala, Nwakaeme, Pavkov, Majrashi, Al Harthi, Al Jubaya, Al Burayk, Onyekuru

Al-Hilal team news

Neymar is still out for Al-Hilal due to a cruciate ligament injury, and could well miss out on the 2024 Copa America for Brazil if recent reports are to be believed, while Mohammed Al-Owais has a back problem.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is the star of the side in Neymar's absence, as only Cristiano Ronaldo has managed more goals than his 16 in the league this season.

Al-Hilal possible XI: Bono; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Breik; Neves, Milinkovic-Savic; Michael, Al-Hamdan, Al-Dawsari; Mitrovic

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Al-Owais, Bounou, Abu Rasen, Al-Wotayan
Defenders:Al-Breik, Koulibaly, Al-Dawsari, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani, Al-Mufarrij, Abdulhamid, Jahfali, Tambakti
Midfielders:Al-Faraj, Neves, Al-Dawsari, Milinkovic-Savic, Al-Malki, Kanno, Salem Al-Dawsari, Al-Juwayr, Al-Qahtani
Forwards:Mitrović, Neymar, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Malcom, Michael

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
19/08/23Al-Hilal 1-1 Al-FayhaSaudi Pro League
04/04/23Al-Fayha 0-2 Al-HilalSaudi Pro League
15/02/23Al-Fayha 0-0 Al-HilalSaudi Pro League
26/01/23Al-Hilal 0-1 Al-FayhaSaudi Arabia Super Cup
31/08/22Al-Hilal 0-2 Al-FayhaSaudi Pro League

