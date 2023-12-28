Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Hazm: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi League match between Al-Ettifaq and Al-Hazm, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Steven Gerrard's faltering Al-Ettifaq side will look to end 2023 on a positive note when they face rock-bottom Al-Hazm on Thursday at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in matchweek 19 of the Saudi Pro League campaign.

Having promised so much at the start of the season, Al-Ettifaq's slide down the table continued last Friday as they were beaten 3-1 at Al-Nassr in Riyadh, with Mohammed Al-Kuwaykibi bagging a late consolation following goals from Alex Telles, Marcelo Brozovic and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Dammam-based side are currently sitting eighth in the 18-team table and have not won in their past seven Saudi Pro League matches. Al-Kuwaykibi’s strike was just their second goal since their last victory at the end of October as pressure continues to mount on manager Steven Gerrard.

Al-Hazm, meanwhile, lost 4-0 at home to a rampant Al-Ahli Saudi side, putting them four points adrift of safety places.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Hazm kick-off time

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 10am ET Venue: Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium

Al-Ettifaq will host Al-Hazm at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, with kick-off scheduled at 10am ET in the US.

How to watch Ittifaq vs Hazm online - TV channels & live streams

The Saudi Pro League clash will shown live on Shahid in the US. Fans can also follow live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Al-Ettifaq team news

Al-Ettifaq will remain without the services of Brazilian winger Vitinho, who has been sidelined with a tendon injury since September, while Demarai Gray has not featured in his last two games despite completing his suspension for the straight red he received against Al-Shabab two weeks ago.

Ahmed Al-Ghamdi picked up a knock to the head in the opening few minutes of Al-Ettifaq's encounter with Al-Nassr, and Hamed Al-Ghamdi took his place.

Al-Ettifaq possible XI: Victor; Al-Otaibi, Tisserand, Hendry, Al-Khateeb; Al-Ghamdi; Quaison, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Al-Kuwaykibi; Dembele

Position Players Goalkeepers: Victor, Al-Oaisher, Al-Bukhari Defenders: Hendry, Tisserand, Al-Mousa, Khateeb, Al-Shammrani, Ghazi, Al-Alaeli, Al-Otaibe, Abdulrahman, Oumar Midfielders: Mahzari, Henderson, Wijnaldum, H. Al-Ghamdi, Hazazi, Al-Kuwaykibi, A. Al-Ghamdi Forwards: M. Dembele, Quaison, Gray

Al-Hazm team news

Al-Hazm have no fresh injuries to deal with from matchday 17, and head coach Filipe Gouveia could deploy an unchanged starting lineup, meaning Benjamin Traore and Muhammed Badamosi will be preferred ahead of Ahmed Al-M'hemaid and Vina at central midfield and striker positions, respectively.

Al-Hazm possible XI: Dahmen; Al-Bakr, Ricardo, Viana, Al-Aazmi; Al-Thani, Abousaban, Traore, Toze; Badamosi, Selemani

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zaid, Dahmen, Al-Ghamdi Defenders: Al-Mhemaid, Ricardo, Viana, Qasheesh, Al-Shammari, Al-Dakheel, Al-Bakr, Al-Absi, Al-Aazmi Midfielders: Vinicius, Abousaban, Toze, Vina, Traore, Al-Sayyali, Al-Najjar Forwards: Al-Thani, Badamosi, Selemani, Al-Mutairi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18/8/23 Al-Hazm 0-2 Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League 21/5/22 Al-Ettifaq 5-2 Al-Hazm Saudi Pro League 21/11/21 Al-Hazm 0-3 Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League 13/2/20 Al-Ettifaq 2-3 Al-Hazm Saudi Pro League 15/9/19 Al-Hazm 0-6 Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League

