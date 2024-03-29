Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Ahli Saudi: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ettifaq and Al Ahli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Round 25 of the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League season sees Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ahli face off at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium on Friday.

Steven Gerrard's side will be frustrated with their season so far, but they did enter the March international break off the back of some improved form, having lost only one of their past six Pro League matches.

As a result, the Knights of Ad-Dahna have moved up to sixth place in the Saudi Pro League table, albeit still a long way off continental qualification.

Next up is the challenge of an Al-Ahli outfit who might be coming off a 1-0 loss at home to Al-Nassr, but they remain in the top three.

Al-Ettifaq vs Al Ahli kick-off time

Date: Friday, March 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium

How to watch Al-Ettifaq vs Al Ahli online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, FOX Deportes and Fox Soccer Plus in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Al-Ettifaq team news

Thirty-year-old Robin Quaison remains unavailable for the home side as he continues to nurse a knee problem, which has seen him miss five straight matches. Demarai Gray picked up a late red card in the 1-1 draw with Al-Tai before the international break and will miss out on this fixture.

Striker Moussa Dembele has scored nine goals in 16 league matches, making him one to keep an eye on here.

Al-Ettifaq possible XI: Victor; Al Otaibi, Hendry, Madu, Al Shamrani; Fofana, Wijnaldum; Ekambi, Medran, H. Al-Ghamdi; Dembele

Position Players Goalkeepers: Victor, Al-Oaisher, Al-Bukhari Defenders: Hendry, Tisserand, Al-Mousa, Khateeb, Al-Shammrani, Ghazi, Al-Alaeli, Al-Otaibe, Abdulrahman, Oumar Midfielders: Mahzari, Henderson, Wijnaldum, H. Al-Ghamdi, Hazazi, Al-Kuwaykibi, A. Al-Ghamdi Forwards: M. Dembele, Quaison, Gray

Al Ahli team news

Veteran midfielder Abdullah Otayf has been out of action since last August through a ligament tear and the 31-year-old remains ruled out for Al-Ahli.

Spanish playmaker Gabriel Veiga is currently recuperating from an ankle problem and the former Celta Vigo man is set to miss his fourth consecutive game since mid-February.

Firas Al-Buraikan has 12 gold and six assists in the league — the most goal involvements of any Al-Ahli player this season — and the 23-year-old will be looking to add to his tally here.

Al-Ahli possible XI: Mendy; Balobaid, Hindi, Demiral, Majrashi; Kessie, Al-Asmari; Saint-Maximin, Firmino, Mahrez; Al-Buraikan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mendy, Al Sanbi, Abdo Defenders: Demiral, Ibañez, Alioski, Hindi, Majrashi, Al-Hurayji, Al-Amar, Balobaid, Hamed, Mendy Midfielders: Kessié, Saint-Maximin, Veiga, Barrow, Otayf, Al-Nabit, Al-Majhad, Al-Asmari, Aljohani, Fallatah, Darisi Forwards: Mahrez, Firmino, Al-Buraikan, Asiri, Al-Rashidi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/09/23 Al-Ahli 0-0 Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League 04/03/22 Al-Ettifaq 1-1 Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League 16/10/21 Al-Ahli 4-4 Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League 30/05/21 Al-Ahli 1-1 Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League 24/01/21 Al-Ettifaq 1-1 Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League

