How to watch today's Ajax vs Lazio Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Ajax and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lazio will aim to maintain their unbeaten run in the Europa League when they travel to the Johan Cruyff Arena to take on Ajax on Thursday.

The Italian outfit were stopped off their winning run in the goalless draw against Ludogorets on matchday five, while the hosts suffered a 2-0 loss to Real Sociedad last time out in Europe.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ajax vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Europa League match between Ajax and Lazio will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fubo, DirecTV Stream, UniMas, TUDN, ViX (with Sling TV) and CBS Sports Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

Ajax vs Lazio kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Johan Cruijff ArenA

The UEFA Europa League match between Ajax and Lazio will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Thursday, December 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Ajax team news

Captain Jordan Henderson and Devyne Rensch are in line for returns after last weekend's league game against AZ.

Mika Godts is likely to start ahead of Chuba Akpom on the left flank, with Wout Weghorst leading the line.

Gaston Avila, Benjamin Tahirovic, Sivert Mannsverk and Amourricho van Axel Dongen are unlikely to be available for selection due to injury, and Owen Wigndal is out suspended.

Lazio team news

With an eye out for Monday's Serie A game against Inter, Lazio boss Marco Baroni will make changes to his side. Pedro will be back as the club's top scorer in Europe, with Taty Castellanos likely to start as he is to serve a domestic ban, while Tijjani Noslin could be promoted to the XI.

Juventus-owned defender Lucas Pellegrini is a doubt, but midfielders Matias Vecino and Nicolo Rovella are available after recovering from injury and a one-match ban respectively.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

AJX Last match LAZ 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Ajax 0 - 0 Lazio 0 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

