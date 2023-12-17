AC Milan vs Monza: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Monza, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off a comeback win over Newcastle United in the Champions League, AC Milan return to Serie A action on Sunday when they host city-rivals Monza at San Siro.

Stefano Pioli's side pulled off a crucial 2-1 win at St James' Park to defeat Newcastle United on Wednesday evening and the Rossoneri have qualified for the knockout playoffs of the Europa League. However, they have fallen away from the Serie A title race over the past month or so, nine points behind leaders and rivals Inter Milan.

The Rossoneri have struggled for consistency of late, winning two, drawing two and losing two of their last six games. Milan did record back-to-back wins over Fiorentina and Frosinone, but that run was brought to a halt last weekend as they slumped to a 3-2 defeat to Atalanta.

Monza, meanwhile, head into proceedings in high spirits following their 1-0 victory over Genoa thanks to Dany Mota's second-half strike. The win helped them move back into the upper half of the table and they are in ninth place with 21 points from 15 games, just three points off a Conference League spot.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

AC Milan vs Monza kick-off time

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 6:30am ET Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

The Serie A game between AC Milan and Monza will be played at the Stadio San Siro on Sunday, December 17, 2023. Kick-off is at 6:30am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Milan vs Monza online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

An injury crisis at the back is a real reason for concern in the Milan camp. Marco Pellegrino, Simon Kjaer, Malick Thiaw, and Pierre Kalulu remain unavailable for selection, while captain Davide Calabria will serve the first of a three-match suspension for the late red card he picked up against Atalanta. Veteran Alessandro Florenzi is likely to replace him at right-back.

Theo Hernandez will continue to partner up with Fikayo Tomori at the heart of Pioli's defense. With Noah Okafor and Rafael Leao back from injuries, Pioli’s frontline options looks strong again.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Florenzi, Tomori, Simic, Hernandez; Musah, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nava, Mirante, Maignan Defenders: Tomori, Thiaw, Caldara, Calabria, Florenzi Midfielders: Krunic, Musah, Reijnders, Pobega, Adli, Romero Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Traore

Monza team news

Monza boss Raffaele Palladino will again be without Samuele Vignato, Armando Izzo and long-term absentee Gianluca Caprari on Sunday, but he should otherwise have a full squad to choose from.

Monza possible XI: Di Gregorio; D'Ambrosio, Mari, Caldirola; Ciurria, Gagliardini, Pessina, Kyriakopoulos; Colpani, Mota; Colombo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Di Gregorio, Gori, Sorrentino, Lamanna Defenders: Marí, D'Ambrosio, Carboni, Izzo, Pereira, Bettella, Caldirola, Carboni (Andrea), Cittadini, Donati Midfielders: Gómez, Carboni, Pessina, Gagliardini, Kyriakopoulos, Ciurria, Akpa Akpro, Bondo, Birindelli, Machín Forwards: Colombo, Colpani, Caprari, Mota, Vignato, Marić

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 9/8/23 Monza 1-1 Milan Friendly 18/2/23 Monza 0-1 Milan Serie A 22/10/22 Milan 4-1 Monza Serie A 6/9/20 Milan 4-1 Monza Friendly 8/10/15 Monza 0-3 Milan Friendly

