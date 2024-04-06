AC Milan vs Lecce: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Lecce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan will be looking to bolster themselves at second spot on the Serie A standings table when they take on Lecce at San Siro on Saturday.

Fourteen points off runaway leaders Inter and five points above third-placed Juventus, Stefano Pioli's men look set for a runners-up league finish this season, while Lecce are 13th with 29 points - a whole 50 points away from the summit.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

AC Milan vs Lecce kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am ET / 6 am PT Venue: San Siro

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Lecce will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 9 am ET / 6 am PT on Saturday, April 6, in the United States (US).

How to watch AC Milan vs Lecce online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Serie A match between AC Milan and Lecce is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

Paramount+ is also available to watch on Fubo (sign up for free 7-day trial).

The game will also be available on CBS Sports Network and DirecTV Stream.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

With an eye on the upcoming Europa League tie against Roma next week, Pioli may opt to shuffle his line-up this weekend.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards, while Theo Hernandez is back from his own ban to replace Alessandro Florenzi at left-back.

Amid the injury to Pierre Kalulu, fellow defender Simon Kjaer is likely to start on the bench as Fikayo Tomori and Malick Thiaw will marshal the defence.

Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao can both feature in attack.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw, Hernandez; Bennacer, Adli; Pulisic, Reijnders, Leao; Giroud.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Tomori, Thiaw, Gabbia, Kjaer, Caldara, Hernandez, Calabria, Terracciano, Florenzi Midfielders: Bennacer, Reijnders, Musah, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Chukwueze

Lecce team news

The visitors' boss Roberto D'Aversa would have traveled without long-term injury absentees Kastriot Dermaku and Mohamed Kaba.

There are several takers for the two spots in attack with the likes of Lameck Banda, Remi Oudin, Nicola Sansone, Nikola Krstovic and Roberto Piccoli all pushing for a start upfront.

Lecce possible XI: Falcone; Gendrey, Pongracic, Baschiroto, Gallo; Almqvist, Ramadani, Blin, Dorgu; Banda, Krstovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Falcone, Brancolini, Borbei, Samooja Defenders: Bachirotto, Pongracic, Touba, Gallo, Dorgu, Gendrey, Venuti Midfielders: Blin, Ramadani, Gonzalez, Samek, Rafia, Berisha, Oudin, Cortitzen Forwards: Piccoli, Krstovic, Burnete, Banda, Sansone, Almqvist, Pierotti

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between AC Milan and Lecce across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 11, 2023 Lecce 2-2 AC Milan Serie A April 23, 2023 AC Milan 2-0 Lecce Serie A January 14, 2023 Lecce 2-2 AC Milan Serie A June 22, 2020 Lecce 1-4 AC Milan Serie A October 20, 2019 AC Milan 2-2 Lecce Serie A

